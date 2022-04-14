Marijuana backers to hold weekend petition drive in Rapid City

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws will be holding a drive-through petition signature drive for recreational cannabis legalization this weekend in Rapid City.

The group will be holding the petition event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at 230 East North St., the future location of Genesis Farms.

"We're going to have a team of volunteers there and we're really excited to collect a ton of signatures this week in Rapid City, Campaign Director Matthew Schweich told the Journal on Wednesday.

The group is very close to having enough signatures for the petition to be validated by May 3. Schweich said the group estimates they have 13,500 valid signatures. A 2022 initiated measure requires 16,961 valid signatures from registered South Dakota voters to qualify for the November 2022 ballot.

"We are within striking distance, but we are a little nervous and we wanted voters to know that we need them to sign," Schweich said. "This isn't a guaranteed thing that we're just going to qualify the initiative unless people step up and help. I fear there's a sense of complacency that people assume others will sign the petition."

In 2021, the South Dakota Supreme Court overturned Amendment A, the recreational cannabis legalization law approved by 54% of voters in 2020 in a ruling the marijuana group described as a “far-fetched legal theory based on no logical or evidentiary support.”

"There has been strong support among South Dakota voters to reform the state's cannabis laws. Starting in 2019 when we launched this campaign and South Dakota had some of the harshest marijuana laws in the entire country before we won our campaigns in 2020," Schweich said. "And it makes no sense to clog up our courts and waste police and law enforcement resources arresting and prosecuting and convicting and even imprisoning people for making a personal decision about cannabis.

"We feel the people of South Dakota agree with us and they also believe that there were economic benefits to legalization in terms of creating new jobs and businesses generating tax revenue while also creating new opportunities for existing small businesses in South Dakota."

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws has established an enhanced website at www.sdmarijuana.org. Schweich said the website has capabilities to sign up to volunteer for petition drives, verify signatures and to locate additional places across the state to sign petitions.

"We still need volunteers. There's still time if you live in a rural part of the state and you can collect a few signatures. We want to hear from you," he said. "There's still time for us to find a local printer to get the petitions printed for you or to even mail petitions, so it's not too late to volunteer."

The organization also established a special hotline at 605-269-8552 to call or text message any questions about the recreational cannabis petition.

"We've only been successful because people have gotten involved. And we need that now in this in these final 20 days," Schweich said.

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws is also hiring for paid petition circulators starting at $22 an hour.

"We want as many volunteers as possible, but if being compensated means that you can put in some serious time to circulate, then we want to hire you," he said.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

