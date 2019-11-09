{{featured_button_text}}

The Black Hills Marine Corps League made a $750 donation Friday, three days prior to Veterans Day, to the Pennington County Veterans Treatment Court Association to help veterans going through the court program.

Jonathan McCoy, a local attorney and member of a team that advises the veterans court judge, said the association helps veterans in the program buy items such as furniture, dishes and work boots.

The veterans court began in 2016. It works to help veterans facing potential incarceration for drug, controlled substance or alcohol charges to avoid incarceration and get reintroduced into work and society.

The Black Hills Marine Corps League is a group of Marine veterans.

