 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Marine receives full military honors at Black Hills National Cemetery

  • Updated
  • 0

More than a dozen people gathered inside the committal shelter at Black Hills National Cemetery Monday for the quarterly unaccompanied veterans military honors ceremony. 

Members of the Camp Rapid Army National Guard and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1273 provided flag folding and a rifle volley to honor U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Edward Michael Koskey III. 

The Black Hills National Cemetery holds these ceremonies on a quarterly basis to provide honors to those recently buried without them. The next such ceremony will be in April.

Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Luke Massee

Luke Massee

RAPID CITY - Our beautiful 30-year-old son Luke Jorge Massee of Rapid City, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Colette Michele Theel

Colette Michele Theel

RAPID CITY – Colette Michele Theel, 62, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists may have figured out how the brain experiences physical space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News