Marty Jackley announces another run for attorney general

Former Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Monday that he will run in the 2022 Republican primary where he could challenge incumbent Jason Ravnsborg, who is facing impeachment and calls to resign after he killed a man with his car.
Jackley was defeated by Gov. Kristi Noem in the 2018 gubernatorial primary election after serving two terms as attorney general. He was appointed attorney general in 2009 by then-governor and current U.S. Senator Mike Rounds.
"I plan to run a campaign based upon experience, about vision and about the ability to bring about results," Jackley told the Journal on Monday afternoon.
Jackley said the everyday citizens and law enforcement he speaks with often tell him they'd like to see him run for attorney general again. That encouragement and passion for public service — not the current controversy over Ravnsborg — is what motivated him to seek a third term.
"It wasn't about the current situation" but "some of those recent events have contributed to some of the large number of calls that I've been receiving encouraging me to take this next step," Jackley said.
Jackley is not calling on Ravnsborg to resign and declined to share his thoughts on the crash, evidence in the case and how Ravnsborg has responded.
"That's for Jason to decide and the process that's occurring is really up to the legislature," he said.
Jackley did not mention Ravnsborg in his Monday news release but said South Dakotans need to have confidence in their attorney general.
“There is nothing more important than the public’s safety — and the public’s confidence in our ability to keep our families safe,” he said.
Jackley focused on his past experience and plans for the future in his news release and conversation with the Journal.
“My service as attorney general, U.S. attorney and as a small-town state’s attorney has prepared me to again undertake the important role the attorney general has in working with law enforcement in keeping our families safe” he said in the release.
My goal is "putting victims first and working hand-in-hand with local law enforcement — our chiefs and sheriffs — to make our streets safer for our kids," he told the Journal.
However "the attorney general shouldn't only be focused on prosecution. He has an opportunity to impact prevention programs, treatment programs, release programs," Jackley added.
Most defendants will eventually be released back into society so we need to focus on drug treatment programs and helping them avoid returning to the court system, he said.
Jackley said the Attorney General's Office is also about protecting the Constitution and ensuring law enforcement has the training and equipment they need.
Jackley has already received endorsements, including from Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere.
“Marty has always been a strong partner with our sheriffs, and he has my full support to be our next attorney general,” Lamphere said in the news release.
“Marty Jackley is one the best prosecutors we have ever had in South Dakota. He has an impeccable record of service, and I am honored to give him my full endorsement,” said Mark Barnett, a three-term attorney general and recently retired judge.
Before his time as attorney general, Jackley has served as U.S. attorney for South Dakota, chairman of the National Association of Attorneys General, Jones County state’s attorney and special prosecutor for the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate.
He has “extensive trial and appellate experience in state and federal courts, having personally tried capital murder cases, a no-body homicide, and the 1975 murder of Annie Mae Aquash,” the news release says. As attorney general, Jackley successfully defended South Dakota before U.S. Supreme Court in the 2018 case South Dakota v. Wayfair, “providing Main Street businesses across South Dakota and the nation a level business playing field."
Jackley grew up in Sturgis and on his family farm in nearby Vale. He graduated from South Dakota Mines in electrical engineering before earning his law degree from the University of South Dakota.
He said he's excited to visit the Black Hills during his campaign, which will involve meeting with law enforcement, holding events with voters and speaking with the media.
"Stopping at coffee shops is the best place" to speak with everyday people to ask how they want their tax dollars being spent, Jackley added.
Jackley will continue to work in the private sector during his campaign. He's been with the Gunderson Palmer law firm in Pierre since 2019.
Ravnsborg was charged last month with unsafely driving outside a lane and careless driving in relation to hitting Joe Boever near Highmore on Sept. 12. He's also charged with using his phone while driving before the fatal crash. All of his charges are Class 2 misdemeanors, each punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.
Noem, the South Dakota Democratic and Libertarian parties, and three law enforcement agencies representing police chiefs, sheriffs and rank-and-file workers have called on Ravnsborg to resign.
