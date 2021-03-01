Marty Jackley announces another run for attorney general

Former Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Monday that he will run in the 2022 Republican primary where he could challenge incumbent Jason Ravnsborg, who is facing impeachment and calls to resign after he killed a man with his car.

Jackley was defeated by Gov. Kristi Noem in the 2018 gubernatorial primary election after serving two terms as attorney general. He was appointed attorney general in 2009 by then-governor and current U.S. Senator Mike Rounds.

"I plan to run a campaign based upon experience, about vision and about the ability to bring about results," Jackley told the Journal on Monday afternoon.

Jackley said the everyday citizens and law enforcement he speaks with often tell him they'd like to see him run for attorney general again. That encouragement and passion for public service — not the current controversy over Ravnsborg — is what motivated him to seek a third term.

"It wasn't about the current situation" but "some of those recent events have contributed to some of the large number of calls that I've been receiving encouraging me to take this next step," Jackley said.

Jackley is not calling on Ravnsborg to resign and declined to share his thoughts on the crash, evidence in the case and how Ravnsborg has responded.