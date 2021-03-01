Marty Jackley announces that he is running again for attorney general

Former Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Monday that he will run in the 2022 Republican primary where he could face Jason Ravnsborg, who is facing impeachment and calls to resign after he killed a man with his car and was charged with three crimes.
Jackley was defeated by Gov. Kristi Noem in the 2018 gubernatorial primary election after serving two terms as attorney general. He was appointed attorney general in 2009 by then governor and current U.S. Senator Mike Rounds.
“My service as attorney general, U.S. attorney and as a small-town state’s attorney has prepared me to again undertake the important role the attorney general has in working with law enforcement in keeping our families safe” Jackley said of his decision to run for attorney general.
Jackley said he decided to run “after receiving countless phone calls and emails from supporters across the state.”
He did not mention Ravnsborg but said South Dakotans need to have confidence in their attorney general.
“There is nothing more important than the public’s safety — and the public’s confidence in our ability to keep our families safe,” Jackley said. “I will be working hard to earn the support of the voters once again so I can go back to work fighting to keep South Dakota safe.”
Jackley is already has received endorsements, including from Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere.
“Marty has always been a strong partner with our sheriffs, and he has my full support to be our next attorney general,” Lamphere said.
“Marty Jackley is one the best prosecutors we have ever had in South Dakota. He has an impeccable record of service, and I am honored to give him my full endorsement,” said Mark Barnett, a three-term attorney general and recently retired judge.
Jackley has served as South Dakota attorney general, U.S. attorney for South Dakota, chairman of the National Association of Attorneys General, Jones County state’s attorney and as a special prosecutor for the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate.
He has “extensive trial and appellate experience in state and federal courts, having personally tried capital murder cases, a no-body homicide, and the 1975 murder of Annie Mae Aquash,” the release says. As attorney general, Jackley successfully defended South Dakota before U.S. Supreme Court in the 2018 case South Dakota v. Wayfair, “providing Main Street businesses across South Dakota and the nation a level business playing field."
Jackley grew up in Sturgis and on his family farm in nearby Vale. He graduated from South Dakota Mines in electrical engineering before earning his law degree from the University of South Dakota.
He’s been working as a partner at the Gunderson Palmer law firm in Pierre since 2019.
Ravnsborg is charged with unsafely driving outside a lane and careless driving in relation to hitting Joe Boever near Highmore on Sept. 12. He's also charged with using his phone while driving before the fatal crash occurred.
Gov. Kristi Noem, the South Dakota Democratic and Libertarian parties, and three law enforcement agencies representing police chiefs, sheriffs and rank-and-file workers have all called on Ravnsborg to resign. The calls for resignation came after Noem released videos of Ravnsborg's police interviews that revealed new allegations about the crash, such as Boever's broken glasses being found in Ravnsborg's car after crashing head-first through the windshield.
Ravnsborg could be forced to leave his office if a bipartisan group of state representatives are successful in their effort to impeach him on two counts: For causing the death of Boever and for statements and actions he made following Boever’s death that failed to meet the standard of the Office of the Attorney General. The process is expected to begin this week.
