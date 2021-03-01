Marty Jackley announces that he is running again for attorney general

Former Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Monday that he will run in the 2022 Republican primary where he could face Jason Ravnsborg, who is facing impeachment and calls to resign after he killed a man with his car and was charged with three crimes.

Jackley was defeated by Gov. Kristi Noem in the 2018 gubernatorial primary election after serving two terms as attorney general. He was appointed attorney general in 2009 by then governor and current U.S. Senator Mike Rounds.

“My service as attorney general, U.S. attorney and as a small-town state’s attorney has prepared me to again undertake the important role the attorney general has in working with law enforcement in keeping our families safe” Jackley said of his decision to run for attorney general.

Jackley said he decided to run “after receiving countless phone calls and emails from supporters across the state.”

He did not mention Ravnsborg but said South Dakotans need to have confidence in their attorney general.