Marty Jackley fields question on abortion, prisons at Q&A in Rapid City

Marty Jackley, 2022 Republican nominee for South Dakota attorney general, is running unopposed this November, but took the time to speak at the Black Hills Forum & Press Club in Rapid City Friday afternoon, fielding questions from abortion and crime to human trafficking and Native American relations.

A hot topic of the afternoon was the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision taking away the constitutional right to abortion, and interpretation and enforcement of South Dakota’s trigger law.

Jackley referenced the trigger law’s origins, when the statute was passed by the state Legislature in 2005.

“What that meant is basically the legislature said in the event that the United States Supreme Court says it's a state's right to determine the rules with respect to abortion, that that statute would kick in,” Jackley said.

When the Dobbs decision came down, Jackley said, the statute became effective, saying “in essence, that the only way you can have an abortion in South Dakota, is — it’s called the medical judgment exception for the life of the mother.”

An abortion performed any other way, he explained, would be a class six felony, punishable up to two years. Jackley said he anticipated potential statutory changes with the health and life of the mother and the other exceptions such as incest and rape at the next legislative session.

“There’ll be passionate debate about that topic,” he said.

Dave Johnson, legislator and president of the Rapid City Right to Life Organization, asked what Jackley as attorney general saw as the top two issues with enforcing or interpreting the trigger law as it exists.

“Part of where you’re going to see my focus on the enforcement side is protecting that state right,” Jackley said. “There's already issues where in Washington they've indicated it's not necessarily a state’s right because of funding.”

Jackley said there’s going to be a fight over “who controls this beyond Dobbs” — the federal government or the state. He also said he’d be focused on the enforcement side, indicating there’s been confusion over the female or the doctor gets charged.

Jackley said he reads it as not charging the female, but 66 state's attorneys in South Dakota could interpret it differently.

“You'll probably hear me being in the legislature, me asking you give me direction, give the prosecutors the direction of what we're supposed to do — don't make us guess,” he said.

If the Legislature asked Jackley to prosecute women in those situations, it will lack jury appeal, he said.

“Those are gonna be tough cases,” he said.

Vince Vidal, candidate for state representative in District 33, asked how Jackley would defend a woman’s rights — “take the other side.”

Jackley, who openly states he's pro-life, said in instances where an abortion is allowed under the current trigger statute — health of the woman or a medical judgment — he would defend their right irrespective of his beliefs on exceptions or laws.

Other topics of discussion included a growing prison population in South Dakota and if a women’s prison in western South Dakota would be a priority over evidence-based drug treatment.

“Are you thinking in terms of approaching criminal justice reform in any way, shape or form?” one questioner asked in regards to the growing prison population. “Are you pretty much satisfied with the status quo?”

Jackley said he was “certainly not” satisfied with the status quo, saying focus needed to be given to addiction treatment and prevention.

He said they needed to look at who could be benefit from treatment and be productive versus “folks who are dangerous.”

“You’ve never heard me say we need another prison,” Jackley said. “I’ll go about it in a way where we’re looking at individuals. We’re seeing what can we do to get them out in the public.”

Other attendees asked questions regarding Native American jurisdictional issues, restoring confidence in law enforcement and human trafficking.

“What are your plans for a relationship with the Native nations of South Dakota with relationship to missing and murdered and familial human trafficking,” one attendee asked.

Jackley said two individuals have been tasked with law enforcement and the tribes with respect to “about 144 missing persons right now, most of which are Native.” He also said the Attorney General’s Office working directly with the tribes is key.

In regards to relations with the tribes, Jackley said "for the most part, when I would go there and listen, I can't necessarily fix those things, but I can certainly listen, and I plan to continue to do that. And I would encourage other state officials to make that trip down there."