Marxist presidential candidate speaking at Leonard Peltier documentary screening Friday

The presidential candidate for a Marxist party will speak Friday after a screening of a documentary about Leonard Peltier in Rapid City.
"Incident at Oglala" tells the story of the 1973 Wounded Knee Occupation and the 1975 shootout in Oglala that killed FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams. The 93-minute film also tells the story of Peltier, an activist with the American Indian Movement (AIM) who was sentenced to two life terms after being found guilty of murdering the agents. Peltier maintains he is innocent.
The documentary will be screened for free at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Cave Collective, 524 7th Street, according to the event's Facebook page.
Gloria La Riva, presidential candidate for the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), and Jean Roach will speak after the documentary. La Riva is an activist and labor leader while Roach, a Mnicoujou Lakota, is a survivor of the shootout and a board member for the International Leonard Peltier Defense Committee, the Facebook page said.
La Riva has run in multiple elections but never won. Peltier, 75, is running as PSL's vice president from inside a federal prison in Florida. He unsuccessfully ran as the presidential candidate for the Peace and Freedom Party in 2004 and continues working as an activist, writer and artist in prison.
The documentary illustrates "the manhunt, courtroom proceedings and the still-lingering confusion about what really took place during the firefight," according to a Chicago Tribune review of the 1992 film produced by Michael Apted and narrated by Robert Redford.
The film includes interviews with Peltier, AIM co-founders Dennis Banks and Russell Means, late South Dakota Senator James Abourezk and U.S. attorneys and makes it clear that it's taking the side of Peltier, the review says.
The U.S. Department of Justice and FBI maintain Peltier is guilty, and President Barack Obama declined to give him clemency. Many Native American and civil rights leaders and groups believe Peltier is innocent and was framed by the FBI. Amnesty International says he had an unfair trial, and some former FBI agents and prosecutors have criticized the trial and believe he deserves clemency.
