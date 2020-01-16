Marxist presidential candidate speaking at Leonard Peltier documentary screening Friday

The presidential candidate for a Marxist party will speak Friday after a screening of a documentary about Leonard Peltier in Rapid City.

"Incident at Oglala" tells the story of the 1973 Wounded Knee Occupation and the 1975 shootout in Oglala that killed FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams. The 93-minute film also tells the story of Peltier, an activist with the American Indian Movement (AIM) who was sentenced to two life terms after being found guilty of murdering the agents. Peltier maintains he is innocent.

The documentary will be screened for free at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Cave Collective, 524 7th Street, according to the event's Facebook page.

Gloria La Riva, presidential candidate for the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), and Jean Roach will speak after the documentary. La Riva is an activist and labor leader while Roach, a Mnicoujou Lakota, is a survivor of the shootout and a board member for the International Leonard Peltier Defense Committee, the Facebook page said.