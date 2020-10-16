Mass COVID-19 testing at a Mike Durfee State Prison unit finds 85% positivity rate

A mass testing event at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield this week found 127 inmates in a 149-person unit have the coronavirus, an 85% positivity rate.
The findings are part of the Department of Corrections and Health's effort to mass test state prison facilities, according to a Friday news release from the DOC.
Mike Durfee State Prison had 1,022 inmates as of Sept. 30, according to the DOC website. The 149 inmates are from one housing unit that was mass tested on Wednesday after some of the men started showing symptoms of the virus, according to DOC spokesman Michael Winder.
There were only 14 active inmate cases in the prison as of Thursday morning before the mass testing results came back, according to the DOC's website. There were three active cases among staff on both Thursday and Friday.
Inmates with the virus are being isolated in one housing unit and all education, skills training and work programs have been temporarily suspended, according to the news release. Inmate transfers to and from the prison are also suspended for the time being.
The mass testing at Mike Durfee State Prison comes after three rounds of mass testing last month at the women's prison, which is divided among three facilities at a campus in Pierre.
A total of 241 female prisoners contracted the virus since the pandemic began and all but seven women in the E Unit have recovered. Eight staff members have had the virus and three of them — two in the main prison and one in the minimum/community work unit — remain sick.
DOH and DOC staff continue to screen inmates, including through regular temperature checks, the DOC said in an earlier news release. They also engage in regular cleaning and disinfection.
All inmates and staff are required to wear masks and inmates are encouraged to practice proper hygiene and hand washing. Staff interacting with positive inmates wear masks, gowns, gloves, and face shields or goggles.
Winder said the DOH conducts contract tracing in the prisons but he didn't explain whether it's learned how the virus entered and spread through the women's and Mike Durfee prisons.
"There is a different procedure for staff testing through their medical provider," he said when asked why staff aren't also mass tested.
Staff are encouraged to get tested when they have symptoms and the DOC is working with the DOH to do random staff testing, Winder said.
