Mass COVID-19 testing at a Mike Durfee State Prison unit finds 85% positivity rate

A mass testing event at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield this week found 127 inmates in a 149-person unit have the coronavirus, an 85% positivity rate.

The findings are part of the Department of Corrections and Health's effort to mass test state prison facilities, according to a Friday news release from the DOC.

Mike Durfee State Prison had 1,022 inmates as of Sept. 30, according to the DOC website. The 149 inmates are from one housing unit that was mass tested on Wednesday after some of the men started showing symptoms of the virus, according to DOC spokesman Michael Winder.

There were only 14 active inmate cases in the prison as of Thursday morning before the mass testing results came back, according to the DOC's website. There were three active cases among staff on both Thursday and Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Inmates with the virus are being isolated in one housing unit and all education, skills training and work programs have been temporarily suspended, according to the news release. Inmate transfers to and from the prison are also suspended for the time being.