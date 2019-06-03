A journey to open a therapeutic massage business in Rapid City turned into a path to self-healing for Guy Siverson, and a way to work around a learning disability for his wife, Irene.
The story started when the Siversons were living in Spokane, Wash., where Guy pursued a career in digital marketing.
The sedentary nature of his job took its toll, he said.
One day he took his own blood pressure and was horrified to see a reading of 200/100, he said.
Not willing to rely on mainline medication, he at first researched therapeutic massage as a treatment, then decided to make massage a new career.
Irene had always been told she had a knack for massage, gifted hands, as Guy puts it, and she joined her husband in the move.
“So we decided to go back to school, and here we are today,” said Guy.
They initially looked at massage school in Seattle, but found through their church the Black Hills Health & Education School of Massage Therapy, a state-certified 600-hour training program in Hermosa.
They both graduated in November and with a temporary license in hand, opened Graceful Touch Massage Therapy at 1601 Mount Rushmore Road, Suite 3, sharing space with Gale and Denise Johnson’s The Fountain of Youth, a Kangan Water system dealership.
“We are the only shop in Rapid City that treats both the inside with naturally hydrated water, while also treating the outside, and the two go together like hand-in-glove,” Guy said.
Graceful Touch specializes in Swedish, Trigger Point and Deep Tissue massage. Also offered are couple's massage as well as Young Living Raindrop treatments & basic lymphatic massage.
Graceful Touch is also affiliated with Massage Advantage, a nationwide network of independent massage practitioners which allows them to offer lower prices for sessions.
Earlier this month, they passed their national certification tests.
Irene dealt with the reading disability dyslexia in her classes and especially on tests. She found techniques to work around the disability, including inverting books, reading upside-down, or using tinted glasses to improve her comprehension.
“With lots of help from God and feeding the body lots of nutrients to help the brain function, hey, it all worked out,” she said. “Now, I can help people function.”
Call Graceful Touch at 574-1998.
Dual-brand hotels open
ChrisBro Hospitality of Rapid City announced recently the opening of the dual-brand Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Rapid City Rushmore and Tru by Hilton Rapid City Rushmore, at 825 Eglin St.
According to a release from ChrisBro, is the first new designed and purpose-built dual-brand hotel in South Dakota.
The hotel brings a total of 219 rooms and suites, with distinctive breakfast areas.
The hotels share other communal areas and tech features including mobile check-in, digital key, free WiFi, and 55-inch flat-screen TVs.
Hotel guests can also enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and an indoor saltwater pool with a two-story, 135-foot water slide along with private patios and fire pits.
“With state-of-the-art designs, exceptional comforts and phenomenal customer service, we are devoted to offering two distinct hotel styles at a single prime location,” said Katie Houk, general manager, in a release.
For more information, visit Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Rushmore or Tru by Hilton Rushmore, or call 341-1879 for Hampton Inn & Suites, or 341-1878 for Tru by Hilton.
Fun Zone officially opens
Fun Zone, a virtual reality arcade featuring game pod chairs and headset technology to produce an ultra-realistic image sound and sensation environment, celebrated a grand opening May 22 in the Rushmore Mall.
The arcade is located near Victoria’s Secret in the mall. Call 389-4632 for pricing and group package information.
Dressbarn ‘winds down’
Mahweh, N.J.- based Dressbarn on May 20 announced plans to commence what it called a “wind down of its retail operations”, including the eventual closure of its approximately 650 stores.
Included are two Dressbarn locations in South Dakota, in Sioux Falls and in the Rushmore Crossing Shopping Center in Rapid City.
According to the company website, the first Dressbarn opened in 1962 in Stamford, Conn., “as a female-founded company offering affordable fashion for the working woman.”
All stores remain open, with no timetable announced for clearance sales to begin, the company said.
“This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment,” said chief financial officer Steven Taylor, in a release.