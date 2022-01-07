Massie announces candidacy for House District 33

Curt Massie, a Republican from Rapid City, has announced his intention to run for election in South Dakota House District 33.

The district includes mostly rural portions of Pennington County surrounding west, north and south Rapid City. It also includes and a portion of Meade County from Summerset to just west of Black Hawk.

District 33 is currently represented in the House by Taffy Howard and Phil Jensen. Howard has announced her candidacy for South Dakota's Congressional seat.

Massie worked for the South Dakota Department of Revenue as a sales, use and contractors' excise tax auditor for more than 24 years. After leaving the Department of Revenue, Massie founded Dakota Business Tax LLC, a business to provide excise tax consultation and advisory assistance.

"It takes someone that knows our taxes to fix our taxes. No other candidate running for a House of Representatives seat in District 33 has the expertise and experience to help recover more of our taxes to help reduce our taxes," he said.

Massie said agriculture is an important part of why he is running for office.

"I also farm and ranch so I know the agricultural economy and believe in the importance of re-implementing Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling laws for beef," he said. "Consumers should know what country the beef they are buying is from. I believe we have options through state legislation to help us achieve this goal."

Massie grew up on a farm and ranch west of Belle Fourche. He has lived in District 33 for more than 22 years. Massie is active in the Mount Rushmore Toastmasters Club and was recently elected as the club's president.

South Dakota primary elections are scheduled for June 7.

