MasterChef Junior Live coming to Rapid City

MasterChef Junior Live will be in Rapid City for one performance at 7 p.m. April 8 at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.

This performance features winners and fan favorites from the hit series "MasterChef Junior" including: Jasmine (season five winner); Malia (season seven finalist); Quani (season six); and Reid (season seven).

The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges and an overall audience experience that will be fun for all ages.

For tickets and information, go to masterchefjuniorlive.com or gotmine.com.

