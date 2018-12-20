The Rapid City Journal has a new leader.
Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Journal and a local news provider and leading platform for advertising in 49 markets, has named Matthew Tranquill publisher of the Rapid City Journal.
Tranquill joins the Rapid City Journal as the former publisher of the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, having held that job since 2016. He began his newspaper career as an advertising sales representative with The Parkersburg News Sentinel in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and was promoted to several leadership roles in the company before becoming regional advertising director for The Parkersburg News Sentinel and The Marietta Times in 2014.
“I’m eager to get involved with this great community. It’s a beautiful place with an amazing history,” Tranquill said Thursday. “I look forward to building on the Rapid City Journal’s success as a local news provider and trusted business partner using the proven strength of our print and growing digital platforms.”
Tranquill is a former member of several boards, including the Boys and Girls Club, the Boy Scouts of America, Cherokee Area Council and the Mid-Ohio Air Show. He has served with a number of other organizations, including the Rotary and various local chambers of commerce.
He is a graduate of Wheeling Jesuit University, holding a bachelor's degree in political and economic philosophy. Tranquill and his wife, Marcie, have two children.