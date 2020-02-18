May receives endorsements in bid for Congress

Liz Marty May received endorsements from 18 former and current South Dakota State Legislators when she announced her candidacy for Congress now held by Dusty Johnson.

“Republican leaders across South Dakota are ready for strong conservative leadership in Washington. We are ready for a representative who has a proven track record on our cherished conservative issues, is trustworthy, reliable and understands the way of South Dakota life,” said state Sen. Phil Jensen of Rapid City.

“South Dakotans are strong in our faith, strong in our country and strong in our principles. We need a representative who reflects that. Liz May isn’t just tough, she’s ranch tough. It’s time to send a real, every-day South Dakotan to Washington,” said former state Senator and Representative Betty Olson of Harding County.

“We have to push back now. We have to fight. We have to ensure that there are “no safe spaces” for the left to work to dissolve this nation,” May said in a press release.

May said she is a staunch conservative with a love of community and country. She is a fourth generation South Dakotan, a small business owner and a rancher from Kyle.

