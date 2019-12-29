Mayo Clinic Care Network combines top experts, close-to-home care

In mid-January, Regional Health will rename the entire system as Monument Health. The new brand is the result of months of research, focus groups and discussions with community leaders.

The Monument Health name and its M-shaped, five-diamond logo design have been described as a symbol of Monument Health’s five priorities: Deliver high-quality care, provide a caring experience, be a great place to work, impact our communities and be here for generations to come. The three filled-in diamonds form a heart to connect to the Monument Health vision, “it starts with heart.”

The Monument

In mid-November, Monument Health announced it had acquired the naming rights to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. After construction of the new civic center arena in the fall of 2021, the entire venue will be named The Monument.

In addition, Monument Health will conduct health summits four times a year once the new arena is complete. At these events, the public can get free or low-cost health screenings and free health information. Monument Health will also become the official sports medicine partner for events held at the complex.

New construction