Mayo Clinic extends its expertise, keeping patients close-to-home

In Lakeland, Fla., cancer patient Donald Tucker was adamant that he didn’t want chemotherapy. He had seen what it did to his mother years before. His Lakeland Regional Health oncologist recommended treatment that included both surgery and chemotherapy. However, knowing Tucker’s concerns, the oncologist offered to get a second opinion from Mayo Clinic.
“Mayo Clinic’s physicians didn’t really see the need for chemotherapy … I was overwhelmed to hear this good news,” Tucker said in a Lakeland Regional Health blog post.
In St. Joseph, Mo., fourth-grade teacher Diana Deatherage was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. In a YouTube video posted by Mosaic Life Care, the local health care system, she described how her Mosaic Life Care team worked with Mayo Clinic’s cancer experts to devise a care plan that included radiation therapy in St. Joseph and surgery at Mayo Clinic.
“We knew that it was going to be a big, big operation, and one that was probably best done someplace that does that magnitude of operation on a routine basis,” said Jane Schwabe, M.D., who was treating Deatherage in St. Joseph.
Both Lakeland Regional Health and Mosaic Life Care are members of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Beginning Jan. 17, Regional Health — soon to become Monument Health — will be part of the network as well.
Monument Health physicians will gain access to Mayo Clinic’s specialists, research and resources, second opinions and other tools and resources, said Paulette Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Health.
“For our physicians and our advanced practice providers, to have Mayo Clinic expertise at their fingertips when they’re talking with patients, it’s reassuring to have this incredible resource,” she said. “Peace of mind for families and our communities is a tremendous asset from this relationship.”
“Mayo Clinic did an in-depth review of Regional Health before bringing the Black Hills health system into the Mayo Clinic Care Network,” said Dr. David Hayes, medical director for Mayo Clinic Care Network.
Mayo Clinic launched its network in 2011. It now includes more than 40 independent health systems across the United States as well as in India, China, South Korea, Mexico, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.
Joining the Mayo Clinic Care Network is one of several recent developments for Regional Health. The system, which includes 5 hospitals and serves more than 20 communities, is changing its name to Monument Health, completing a $270 million expansion of its Rapid City hospital and acquiring the naming rights of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Monument Health
In mid-January, Regional Health will rename the entire system as Monument Health. The new brand is the result of months of research, focus groups and discussions with community leaders.
The Monument Health name and its M-shaped, five-diamond logo design have been described as a symbol of Monument Health’s five priorities: Deliver high-quality care, provide a caring experience, be a great place to work, impact our communities and be here for generations to come. The three filled-in diamonds form a heart to connect to the Monument Health vision, “it starts with heart.”
The Monument
In mid-November, Monument Health announced it had acquired the naming rights to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. After construction of the new civic center arena in the fall of 2021, the entire venue will be named The Monument.
In addition, Monument Health will conduct health summits four times a year once the new arena is complete. At these events, the public can get free or low-cost health screenings and free health information. Monument Health will also become the official sports medicine partner for events held at the complex.
New construction
The five-story, $270 million addition to Rapid City Hospital is expected to be completed in mid 2020. It will be home to the Emergency Department, the inpatient Heart and Vascular Unit, the outpatient Heart and Vascular Institute, nearly 1,300 parking spaces -- half of them covered -- and a three-story atrium where families can gather.
“As Monument Health, we will continue to focus on delivering quality care while showing compassion to our patients, each other and our communities,” said Davidson. “We are taking the next steps in providing a stronger future and healthier communities for generations to come.”