Mayor Allender among officials invited to White House to discuss crime prevention

Mayor Steve Allender will join President Joe Biden at a crime prevention round table discussion meeting on Wednesday at the White House.

According to a news release, President Biden will deliver remarks on his administration's crime prevention strategy and ways to keep cities and neighborhoods safe.

Allender flew to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to meet with Biden and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy J. Paul, DeVone Boggan of Advance Peace and Eddie Bocanegra of READI Chicago.

According to a press release from the city, Allender said the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs heard about Rapid City and its approach to crime and community-based violence intervention programs.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said Allender was contacted about two weeks ago to discuss local intervention programs. He said Allender had a Zoom call with the office last week and received an invitation to come to the White House on Sunday.

Allender was selected to participate in the discussion given his background as a former police offer then police chief, and now mayor of Rapid City, according to the city.