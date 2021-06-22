Mayor Allender among officials invited to White House to discuss crime prevention

Mayor Steve Allender will join President Joe Biden at a crime prevention round table discussion meeting on Wednesday at the White House.
According to a news release, President Biden will deliver remarks on his administration's crime prevention strategy and ways to keep cities and neighborhoods safe.
Allender flew to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to meet with Biden and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy J. Paul, DeVone Boggan of Advance Peace and Eddie Bocanegra of READI Chicago.
According to a press release from the city, Allender said the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs heard about Rapid City and its approach to crime and community-based violence intervention programs.
City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said Allender was contacted about two weeks ago to discuss local intervention programs. He said Allender had a Zoom call with the office last week and received an invitation to come to the White House on Sunday.
Allender was selected to participate in the discussion given his background as a former police offer then police chief, and now mayor of Rapid City, according to the city.
"I look forward to representing Rapid City and our citizens to share our perspectives, strategies and goals in addressing some important and timely issues with President Biden," Allender said in the release.
He said he would share information about the Quality of Life Unit, Homeless Street Outreach and Victim Services, the Collective Healing Initiative, the Collaborative Youth Outreach Team, partnerships with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the United States Attorney's Office and the Project Safe Neighborhoods Task Force.
He said they'll also discuss the Handle With Care Initiative in partnerships with the Rapid City Area Schools, Box Elder School District and Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
Allender said he'll also discuss local law enforcement's use of a Community Based Crime Reduction Grant to address violent crime and build trust within the community.
The Rapid City Council approved the police department to apply and accept, if awarded, the Department of Justice COPS Hiring Grand and Crime Gun Intelligence Center Grant to address violent gun and drug crime.
Shoemaker said Allender made the reservation himself and will seek reimbursement from the city for already budgeted travel funds.
