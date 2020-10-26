Mayor Allender announces mask mandate in city facilities

City staff and visitors to Rapid City municipal buildings will be required to wear face masks as active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb, Mayor Steve Allender announced at press conference Monday.

"For eight months now we have been monitoring and responding to the impacts of the COVID pandemic on our community as well as on city operations," he said. "The pandemic is progressing and present circumstances demand we take a more aggressive approach to protecting our customers and employees at this time."

The mayor said all visitors to city-owned buildings will be required to wear a mask. If the person does not have one, the city will provide one. Allender said in-person services will be refused to anyone refusing to wear a mask and there will be no exceptions to the mask mandate, including those who claim a medical exemption.