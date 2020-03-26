Mayor Allender, City Council members send letter to state leaders on coronavirus

“We will need a minimum of a couple of different sales tax submissions from the state, which will take place over the next six weeks,” Allender said. “The tougher city budget questions will be made at a later time, perhaps at the tail end of spring, where we will have a better picture about what we can expect for losses. There’s no doubt that city revenue is down millions of dollars right now just in user fees and sales taxes.”

The mayor also reminded the public there will be the second public reading at 6 p.m. Friday of a city ordinance that would close some businesses temporarily in the restaurant and entertainment industries to try and limit public gatherings. Allender said the City Council will also take up an amendment to the ordinance to allow future changes to be made by resolution.

“The Council Chamber audience will be strictly limited that we will have chairs placed six feet away from other chairs in all directions. We may put tape on the floor,” Allender said. “If you don’t need to be at this meeting (Friday night), don’t. Email in your public comment and it will be read. Otherwise, if you must come to City Hall understand there are very few of you who will be allowed to sit in these chambers. There will be overflow down in the lobby, and we may call a name over the intercom to come up and present to the Council.”

Public comment on the proposed resolution can be submitted via email to pauline.sumption@rcgov.org.

