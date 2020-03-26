Mayor Allender, City Council members send letter to state leaders on coronavirus

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, City Council President Laura Armstrong and City Council Vice President Chad Lewis sent a letter Wednesday to South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsom-Rysdon requesting more specific information on the state’s preparedness for COVID-19 testing.
In the letter, the Rapid City officials asked 10 questions on the amount of COVID-19 tests available in the state and how the state is processing, distributing and providing accurate results.
“Given the recent actions taken by the Rapid City Council to curb transmission of this virus, we’re certain that you also comprehend the urgency of your response to this inquiry,” the letter states. “We have a collective responsibility to the residents of this city and state to have open and transparent discussion of these important issues during this time of unprecedented national crisis.”
At a Thursday press conference, Gov. Kristi Noem acknowledged she received the letter but did not answer any of the questions during the conference.
“The answers to those questions are very simple and easy to get. So, we will respond to that formal letter,” Noem said. “I do know the mayor (Allender) has my cell phone number, so he can feel free to reach out to me at any point in time. So, that is all information that we’ll be getting to them shortly.”
Allender held his daily press conference after Noem’s. The mayor said the letter from Rapid City officials was sent as a courtesy to the governor’s time. Allender said he does have Noem’s cell phone number, but he is “trying to respect her duties and scope that she has within the state.”
“I think the questions, as we’re being proven time and time again, the questions we had on a Monday may have been answered organically by Wednesday,” Allender said. “Some of these questions, as I think the email is traveling from Rapid City to Pierre, may have been answered already… She acknowledged the letter and they will answer the remaining questions. We appreciate the cooperation with the state.”
Allender reminded citizens to disregard any rumors about the virus that are coming from unreliable sources on the internet and social media. He also said Rapid Citians need to continue to practice social distancing and avoid groups of more than 10 people.
“This is the beginning. We may not have fully begun yet,” Allender said. “There will be plenty of time for finger-pointing when this is over. For right now, let’s disregard rumors.”
The public health emergency is having a large impact on Rapid City’s economy, Allender said, but the full impact will not be felt for several months. The mayor said approximately 20 part-time employees with the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have been laid off and many seasonal city employees in the Parks and Recreation Department will not be hired because of the pandemic.
“We will need a minimum of a couple of different sales tax submissions from the state, which will take place over the next six weeks,” Allender said. “The tougher city budget questions will be made at a later time, perhaps at the tail end of spring, where we will have a better picture about what we can expect for losses. There’s no doubt that city revenue is down millions of dollars right now just in user fees and sales taxes.”
The mayor also reminded the public there will be the second public reading at 6 p.m. Friday of a city ordinance that would close some businesses temporarily in the restaurant and entertainment industries to try and limit public gatherings. Allender said the City Council will also take up an amendment to the ordinance to allow future changes to be made by resolution.
“The Council Chamber audience will be strictly limited that we will have chairs placed six feet away from other chairs in all directions. We may put tape on the floor,” Allender said. “If you don’t need to be at this meeting (Friday night), don’t. Email in your public comment and it will be read. Otherwise, if you must come to City Hall understand there are very few of you who will be allowed to sit in these chambers. There will be overflow down in the lobby, and we may call a name over the intercom to come up and present to the Council.”
Public comment on the proposed resolution can be submitted via email to pauline.sumption@rcgov.org.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.