Mayor Allender defends comments on CNN about Gov. Noem

Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday that communication with other mayors in South Dakota are productive when sharing ideas on how to respond to the coronavirus, but wishes there was more communication with Gov. Kristi Noem, Department of Health officials and the National Guard.
Allender was interviewed by CNN's Anderson Cooper on Tuesday when he discussed frustration with Noem's refusal to declare a state of emergency.
At a press conference Wednesday, Allender said there is no feud with Noem, but he disagrees with some of her decisions.
"The governor has her decision-making process, and as we've seen, she's not waivering on this issue," Allender said. "City mayors and city councils also have their decision-making processes. Because the tactics, strategies and goals are not unified from one end of the state to the other, we're seeing the practices and approaches are somewhat different."
Allender said South Dakotans are independent thinkers.
"We don't get together in a big group and plan out a very sterile environment. What we do is see the problem, start researching it, find a solution and look to implement it," Allender said. "Since these conversations are in public, during a news conference or social media posts, it makes it look like there is an environment where we are bickering."
The mayor said he appreciates Noem and her ability to discuss things openly, but there will sometimes be disagreements.
"Neither the governor nor I are 'yes-men.' We are not someone who nods, follows the pack. We are ones who tend to lead the pack," Allender said. "Because we have a different idea, it just means we have a different idea. We attack problems in our unique fashion."
One area Allender said the state needs to improve on are the data points on who is being tested for COVID-19 and more specific identifiers on the testing data, while still protecting people's health information.
"I wish we had access to all of that, because I think that would serve to calm this community a little bit," he said. "We cannot get the information that tells us how many people from our community, how many were negative. We can only find out if they are positive.
"The Department of Health doesn't have that information to share. There is some effort in health care systems to coordinate those and get to that number so that we can understand what it is, but we just don't have it today. There's a lack of information and in a situation laced with panic, I think that information would be helpful."
Allender also said he has not received any more information on if and when the National Guard would be setting up temporary hospitals in Rapid City, which Noem announced two weeks ago.
"I've personally not heard more about that National Guard hospital. It's possible someone else at the city has, or with emergency management, but it is not something that came up in meetings," Allender said.
One thing that is clear for the mayor is the economic impact the coronavirus will have on city revenue. Allender projected city may have to trim up to $7 million from the 2020 budget and plan for decreases in 2021.
"We are expecting upwards of a 10 percent reduction in property tax due to people not being able to pay bills or expending them to the next year. We are also looking at a significant reduction in sales tax," Allender said. "The number we are working with right now, which could change, is take about $7 million out to break even at the end of the year."
Allender said public health and flattening the curve of COVID-19 are most important now, especially with the spread of the virus in Sioux Falls.
The mayor said it is likely that the Rapid City Council will extend the business closure ordinance when it meets on Monday. While the amount of time the ordinance will be in place is unknown, Allender was clear that the business closures are temporary.
Allender said the rumor of opening businesses and some public facilities to allow for "herd immunity" of coronavirus is dangerous.
"Preaching herd immunity — get it fast and get it over with because only a small percentage will die — is a very, very reckless position to take on this," Allender said. "You shouldn't take this advice from the guy down the street who has an opinion about it, but that's who's controlling the narrative on this. Recklessly causing a spike in infections will be deadly and this might be the most ignorant, dangerous statement that we have heard to date."
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
