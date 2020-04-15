Mayor Allender defends comments on CNN about Gov. Noem

The mayor said he appreciates Noem and her ability to discuss things openly, but there will sometimes be disagreements.

"Neither the governor nor I are 'yes-men.' We are not someone who nods, follows the pack. We are ones who tend to lead the pack," Allender said. "Because we have a different idea, it just means we have a different idea. We attack problems in our unique fashion."

One area Allender said the state needs to improve on are the data points on who is being tested for COVID-19 and more specific identifiers on the testing data, while still protecting people's health information.

"I wish we had access to all of that, because I think that would serve to calm this community a little bit," he said. "We cannot get the information that tells us how many people from our community, how many were negative. We can only find out if they are positive.

"The Department of Health doesn't have that information to share. There is some effort in health care systems to coordinate those and get to that number so that we can understand what it is, but we just don't have it today. There's a lack of information and in a situation laced with panic, I think that information would be helpful."