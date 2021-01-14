Mayor Allender denies home rule opponents charge of conflict of interest

Mayor Steve Allender denies there was a conflict of interest when he hired Helen Usera as the facilitator for the Home Rule Charter Committee as was alleged Thursday by a group called People's Rule.
“It’s an unfounded accusation, but the point’s been made,” Allender said Thursday. “That’s the important part here, they have a webpage with an accusation that I did something wrong and received the benefit of this.”
Allender’s response comes after a webpage by People’s Rule was published online Thursday “exposing” Allender’s alleged “backroom deals” for hiring Usera, his and council member Jason Salamun’s former campaign treasurer, as the facilitator for the committee
People’s Rule is a ballot question committee that opposes home rule, which would allow city government to take measures not prohibited by the state.
The People's Rule website has no byline or names affiliated with the posts nor contact information although there is a submission form for questions and a form to volunteer or donate money.
The city’s Home Rule Charter Committee was formed in 2020 with 19 members. Pat Jones was a part of the committee but resigned when he was elected to represent Ward 1 on the city council. The committee researched home rule for about a year and submitted their recommendation to Allender. Usera’s contract with the city ended Dec. 15, 2020.
Allender said he’s in the processing phase of the recommendation, which includes who would present the information to the public and the best online format for presentations. He also said the city continues to answer questions on the frequently asked questions portion of the committee’s website, which was unveiled in September.
He said the city has to make a decision on if it’s the right time to move forward with the proposal for home rule. He said he’s still receiving feedback on it and has not yet launched the public information campaign with the exception of the website.
Allender also said that the charter would be voted on by residents before it was put into effect, including if a city manager position would be established.
“I think someone that calls themselves ‘People’s Rule’ would want the voters to decide on these things,” he said. “In my opinion, there are many benefits, many tangible benefits to a city manager. Some very successful cities use city managers and if there’s an example of a city that needs to separate operations from politics it’s Rapid City.”
He said the city manager would have less power than the mayor but would be responsible for helping run the city in terms of operations management and executing the city council’s strategic plan.
Jordan Mason, spokesperson for People’s Rule and co-founder of Launch Collective — the organization that created the site — said People’s Rule opposes home rule because it removes checks and balances that are necessary in government.
“The most recent issue at City Hall, the mask mandate, passed its first reading and failed on the second,” Mason said Thursday. “There’s a reason government responds slowly to things. It was designed by our founding fathers to be slow, it’s a good thing. … If you remove those checks, we’re talking concentration of power in the hands of a very few.”
He said there are no names attached to posts to protect its members.
People’s Rule’s post asserts that Allender helped contribute $177,300 to Usera either directly or indirectly through her employers she was working for.
The group said the indirect contribution included $140,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding that went to Abbott House in 2019, which Usera worked for from October 2018 to November 2020 as the west development coordinator.
Abbott House is an organization dedicated to helping children through therapeutic services, like their residential treatment facility in Mitchell or Bridges Independent Living and Therapeutic Foster Care service in both Mitchell and Rapid City. The money from the fund contributed to the $3 million capital campaign to support the construction of two foster homes with independent living apartments to provide homes, families and living quarters for homeless youth and young adults.
Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, funds are allocated through an application and committee-review process. CDBG manager Michelle Schuelke explained at Wednesday's council working session that the committee is filled with a variety of people from different sectors. She said applications are processed to make sure they’re complete, the committee goes through each application and they follow up with each organization with further questions. They then make recommendations to the council.
She also said there’s a stringent conflict of interest regulation with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, which regulated CDBG.
Allender said he initially worked with Usera when she was the facilitator for the new civic center arena task force. He said it was important to create a group that didn’t do only what the mayor wanted, so the city vetted the positions on the task force and made sure no one was affiliated with his 2015 mayoral campaign, city government or he considered a personal friend.
“They went through the process and at the end, the result was masterful,” he said. “The bias was kept away from the task force, there was a high degree of integrity in that task force, and the public knew it and commented on it.”
In 2019, Usera volunteered to be Allender’s campaign treasurer. In 2020, she served as Salamun’s campaign treasurer.
Salamun posted on his Facebook page recently that he is against home rule and believes residents should choose their leaders, which is why he will not support an effort to replace the mayor with a city manager.
Allender said when the city was looking to put together a task force for home rule, he asked for a proposal from Usera because of his past experience with her on the civic center arena task force and hired her as the facilitator for the Home Rule Charter Committee.
Usera’s contract with the city was signed Feb. 4, 2020, and states she would be compensated at a rate of $85 an hour, which People's Rule says resulted in her receiving another $37,300 from the city.
In an email to the Journal, Usera said she was responsible for setting up the schedule, plan and research to work with the committee. She said she would pull together resources for the group and worked with them studying each component of the charter.
Allender said professional services are not required to be bid on, which he said Mason should know since he is a former council member. He also said the conflict of interest accusation and that Usera should be excluded from all future associations with the city is unreasonable.
“Unreasonable, illogical and more importantly, not a conflict of interest to maintain an association with her,” he said.
