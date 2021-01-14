Mayor Allender denies home rule opponents charge of conflict of interest

Salamun posted on his Facebook page recently that he is against home rule and believes residents should choose their leaders, which is why he will not support an effort to replace the mayor with a city manager.

Allender said when the city was looking to put together a task force for home rule, he asked for a proposal from Usera because of his past experience with her on the civic center arena task force and hired her as the facilitator for the Home Rule Charter Committee.

Usera’s contract with the city was signed Feb. 4, 2020, and states she would be compensated at a rate of $85 an hour, which People's Rule says resulted in her receiving another $37,300 from the city.

In an email to the Journal, Usera said she was responsible for setting up the schedule, plan and research to work with the committee. She said she would pull together resources for the group and worked with them studying each component of the charter.

Allender said professional services are not required to be bid on, which he said Mason should know since he is a former council member. He also said the conflict of interest accusation and that Usera should be excluded from all future associations with the city is unreasonable.

“Unreasonable, illogical and more importantly, not a conflict of interest to maintain an association with her,” he said.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.