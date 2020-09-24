Mayor Allender, Home Rule Charter committee seek public comment

Rapid City’s Home Rule Charter Committee hopes to educate the public on the idea of home rule and ask for their perspectives in the near future.
Home Rule would give the Rapid City Council more freedom over local affairs to do anything not prohibited by the state.
South Dakota currently prohibits municipalities from levying an income tax or changing assessment practices for property taxes, issuing more liquor licenses or permitting more gaming, incurring debt beyond what’s already allowed and governing civil relationships, according to the committee website. Under Home Rule, these prohibitions would not change.
If approved by voters in the future, the city would still be prohibited from these actions.
If adopted, the city could establish a city manager position, similar to what Sturgis has. Rapid City currently has a strong-mayor form of government.
“This really starts from a general philosophical standpoint of how we should conduct business in government,” Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday. “In government, we have a choice every day to come here and continue what we’ve always been doing or seek a way to improve.”
South Dakota follows Dillon’s rule, which allows local governments to do only what state law expressly permits them to do.
Allender said it’s up to city government to address existing vulnerabilities or threats that impact how the community is served. Adoption of Home Rule would not allow the city to change or impose taxes on residents.
Former Mayor Sam Kooiker brought up the idea of home rule in 2013. Allender also brought up the idea in 2015 when he first ran for mayor.
“My campaign thought there might perhaps be a vulnerability of how we govern and how we should look at Home Rule and even a city manager,” he said.
He brought it up again ahead of the 2017 campaign and again in 2019. Committee applications were opened and selected soon after.
The 18-member committee will have its 18th meeting Thursday to research and discuss Home Rule, what communities use this form of government and how it would be used in Rapid City.
No recommendations have been made to the council and likely won’t be until 2021. First, though, the committee would like community input and feedback. If the committee recommends adopting a Home Rule Charter, the public would vote on it later that year.
Allender said a charter could not be adopted without a public vote.
Public meeting dates have not yet been set, nor does the committee know if the meetings will be in-person or over Zoom.
“We want to make sure that everybody gets heard,” committee member Linda Lea Viken said. “Some people are comfortable going to a website and educating themselves, and others want to be live and present their questions to us.”
The committee has at least two people representing every ward. It includes Evan Thomas, Kathleen Burr, Carman Timmerman, Alan Dietrich, Chris Orr, Jared McEntaffer, Linda Lea Viken, Rick Kahler, Jason Green, Michael Nelson, Dave Kelley, Don Frankenfeld, Ed McLaughlin, Patrick Wyss, Tamara Pier, Lynn Kendall, and Helen Usera as a facilitator.
Council member Pat Jones was originally appointed to the committee but resigned when he was elected to serve Ward 1 on the council.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.