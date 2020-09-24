Mayor Allender, Home Rule Charter committee seek public comment

Allender said it’s up to city government to address existing vulnerabilities or threats that impact how the community is served. Adoption of Home Rule would not allow the city to change or impose taxes on residents.

Former Mayor Sam Kooiker brought up the idea of home rule in 2013. Allender also brought up the idea in 2015 when he first ran for mayor.

“My campaign thought there might perhaps be a vulnerability of how we govern and how we should look at Home Rule and even a city manager,” he said.

He brought it up again ahead of the 2017 campaign and again in 2019. Committee applications were opened and selected soon after.

The 18-member committee will have its 18th meeting Thursday to research and discuss Home Rule, what communities use this form of government and how it would be used in Rapid City.

No recommendations have been made to the council and likely won’t be until 2021. First, though, the committee would like community input and feedback. If the committee recommends adopting a Home Rule Charter, the public would vote on it later that year.

Allender said a charter could not be adopted without a public vote.