Mayor Allender hopes community can 'heal' in 2021

“We’re elected into office to do what’s not normal, to do what’s different from the status quo, to improve on our process and services, to solve problems more efficiently,” he said. “There’s a bit of a dilemma there.”

During the conference, Allender said the city is likely days away from reducing restrictions in city buildings based on active COVID-19 cases in the county, the rolling seven day average and positive test ratio.

He said when the county goes under 400 active cases, they’ll likely go to recommended status for masks in city buildings and other measures. He said the city would still be prepared to reinstate them if necessary.

Allender said City Hall would likely maintain social distancing within the council chambers. He said they’d also recommend work groups stay isolated.

He also said the city is planning to open the pool this summer and for the Rapid City Rush to play its entire season. He said Broadway shows are expected to return to the Civic Center sometime next season and touring events can be expected to start sometime this year.

“If we jump the gun and mess this up, we’re going to have to reassess this on a weekly, monthly basis,” he said.