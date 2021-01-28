 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayor Allender hopes community can 'heal' in 2021
alert top story

Mayor Allender hopes community can 'heal' in 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Mayor Steve Allender

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender discusses the 2020 Rapid City Progress Report during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender asked city residents to practice grace, patience, forgiveness and to invest in better relationships at his 2020 year-in-review report during a Thursday press conference.

“This seems like a very basic and very elementary notion that we would just try to be nicer to people,” Allender said. “Try to let people have their own opinions and not be offended by everything that’s said. That’s the desire, that’s the dream for us to heal and get on to a better community. I’m asking you if you think we have what it takes, and if we do, I’d like to start with you.”

He said from his observations, it seems the community is recovering rapidly from the pandemic, although some businesses are still struggling and local businesses need support.

Allender said he hopes the divisiveness within the community doesn’t delay projects, ideas or initiatives that come from the city council. He said the idealist in him says the city would go forward with all of their projects.

However, he said no one would blame the council if they stopped and reconsidered pursuing implementing something that’s out of the ordinary this year.

“We’re elected into office to do what’s not normal, to do what’s different from the status quo, to improve on our process and services, to solve problems more efficiently,” he said. “There’s a bit of a dilemma there.”

During the conference, Allender said the city is likely days away from reducing restrictions in city buildings based on active COVID-19 cases in the county, the rolling seven day average and positive test ratio. 

He said when the county goes under 400 active cases, they’ll likely go to recommended status for masks in city buildings and other measures. He said the city would still be prepared to reinstate them if necessary.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Allender said City Hall would likely maintain social distancing within the council chambers. He said they’d also recommend work groups stay isolated.

He also said the city is planning to open the pool this summer and for the Rapid City Rush to play its entire season. He said Broadway shows are expected to return to the Civic Center sometime next season and touring events can be expected to start sometime this year.

“If we jump the gun and mess this up, we’re going to have to reassess this on a weekly, monthly basis,” he said.

Financially, Allender said the city is doing better than projected based on sales tax reports. He said the city predicted sales tax to be 10% lower than in 2019 due to the pandemic, but reports show sales tax is up 3.08% through November 2020.

“Three percent is a good increase in any year, let alone a pandemic year,” he said.

The December numbers have not yet been reported.

Allender said there are 174 homes on the market, which is down 76% compared to this time last year. He said that indicates people are buying homes while suggesting an increased demand for housing. He said the average cost of a house on the market is $314,500, which is up 16.5% from a year ago.

In 2020, the city issued its second-highest number of building permits with the fifth highest permit valuation at $272,250,578. There were 44 permits valued at more than $1 million.

The city also saw 715 new apartment units added, the highest year on record, that were valued at $70.8 million. Residential roofing permits also saw a record high with 3,079 permits issued totaling $32.1 million.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 23
Local

Your Two Cents for Jan. 23

I think we are living in the wrong state if you want a vaccination. Other states are giving them to the public at grocery stores and drive-up …

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26
Local

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Since Rapid City harvests deer in the city limits, why are they not harvesting geese around town? With so many people in need, the geese would…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News