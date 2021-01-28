Mayor Allender hopes community can 'heal' in 2021

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender asked city residents to practice grace, patience, forgiveness and to invest in better relationships at his 2020 year-in-review report during a Thursday press conference.
“This seems like a very basic and very elementary notion that we would just try to be nicer to people,” Allender said. “Try to let people have their own opinions and not be offended by everything that’s said. That’s the desire, that’s the dream for us to heal and get on to a better community. I’m asking you if you think we have what it takes, and if we do, I’d like to start with you.”
He said from his observations, it seems the community is recovering rapidly from the pandemic, although some businesses are still struggling and local businesses need support.
Allender said he hopes the divisiveness within the community doesn’t delay projects, ideas or initiatives that come from the city council. He said the idealist in him says the city would go forward with all of their projects.
However, he said no one would blame the council if they stopped and reconsidered pursuing implementing something that’s out of the ordinary this year.
“We’re elected into office to do what’s not normal, to do what’s different from the status quo, to improve on our process and services, to solve problems more efficiently,” he said. “There’s a bit of a dilemma there.”
During the conference, Allender said the city is likely days away from reducing restrictions in city buildings based on active COVID-19 cases in the county, the rolling seven day average and positive test ratio.
He said when the county goes under 400 active cases, they’ll likely go to recommended status for masks in city buildings and other measures. He said the city would still be prepared to reinstate them if necessary.
Allender said City Hall would likely maintain social distancing within the council chambers. He said they’d also recommend work groups stay isolated.
He also said the city is planning to open the pool this summer and for the Rapid City Rush to play its entire season. He said Broadway shows are expected to return to the Civic Center sometime next season and touring events can be expected to start sometime this year.
“If we jump the gun and mess this up, we’re going to have to reassess this on a weekly, monthly basis,” he said.
Financially, Allender said the city is doing better than projected based on sales tax reports. He said the city predicted sales tax to be 10% lower than in 2019 due to the pandemic, but reports show sales tax is up 3.08% through November 2020.
“Three percent is a good increase in any year, let alone a pandemic year,” he said.
The December numbers have not yet been reported.
Allender said there are 174 homes on the market, which is down 76% compared to this time last year. He said that indicates people are buying homes while suggesting an increased demand for housing. He said the average cost of a house on the market is $314,500, which is up 16.5% from a year ago.
In 2020, the city issued its second-highest number of building permits with the fifth highest permit valuation at $272,250,578. There were 44 permits valued at more than $1 million.
The city also saw 715 new apartment units added, the highest year on record, that were valued at $70.8 million. Residential roofing permits also saw a record high with 3,079 permits issued totaling $32.1 million.
