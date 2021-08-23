Mayor Allender proposes 12% increase to 2022 general fund expenses

Mayor Steve Allender proposed a 12% increase in the general fund expenses, half of which would go to public safety.
The total General Fund expenses budget would be $71,257,741 in Allender’s proposal, compared to the $63,604,902 for 2021.
Public safety would make up 50.1% of the expenses, which includes police, fire, dispatch, emergency management, search and rescue, and 50% of the Humane Society for animal control.
“This 2022 budget is created directly in response to the growing nature of our city,” Allender said.
Council President Lance Lehmann said he’s glad 50.1% will go to public safety and would even like to see more.
“All 10 of us are going to have different philosophies as to where the money should go,” he said.
Public Works would make up 18.7% of the General Fund expenses, 12% to Parks and Recreation, 6% to Administration, 5.1% to the Library, 4.23% to Community Development, 1.8% to Human Services, 1.15% to Arts and Culture and 0.66% to city partners.
Human Resources would see a 23.7% increase from $501,660 in 2021 to $620,833 in 2022. Information Technology would see an 18.8% increase reaching $1.01 million in 2022 from $852,160 in 2021.
Out of the General Fund expenses $19,343,905 would be allocated to the police department, a 14.1% increase, and $14,202,794 would be allocated to the Fire Department, a 16.2% increase over 2021. Emergency Management would see a 61.8% increase from $150,933 to $244,248. Allender said this is for a one-time purchase for technology.
The police department and fire department increases factor in an increase in personnel. There would be 12 additional full-time police officers and additional mobile medic employees for the fire department. Both would help with Allender and the police department’s proposal for a new homeless program.
The proposal includes partnering with Journey On and Volunteers of America, hiring a full-time city homeless project coordinator, a full-time Quality of Life Unit outreach specialist and some equipment. The entire funding request is for $295,000, which falls under the Mayor’s Office budget.
“We’re going to provide the structure and the direction and the support, and in some cases with the Care Campus and local homeless facilities here, we’re providing support to some of them as well, so it’s a true partnership,” Allender said ahead of Monday night’s meeting. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say this again, is that homelessness is the most expensive thing we have going on in the Rapid City budget.”
Allender said between the police and fire budgets, they estimate the city spends about $15 million a year on providing short-term solutions to homelessness instead of fighting crime and fire prevention and rescue.
“As a taxpayer, as well as as a mayor, I think there’s got to be a better way and a least expensive way to do this, to get the police resources back on crime and the fire resources back on fire,” he said.
The plan includes creating three homeless outreach navigator positions with Journey On, an outreach organization focused on connecting those who are homeless with resources, which would total $150,000. One person would be staffed with the Downtown Ambassadors to do proactive homeless outreach in the same area as the ambassadors. The other two positions would operate throughout the day Monday through Saturday and dispatch to low-level calls involving the homeless population in areas where the police department receives the most calls.
Volunteers of America would help with emergency housing placement for individuals who are ready for that service. They would provide case management to those on a housing plan and help navigate secondary services.
It would also conduct homeless street outreach case conferencing meetings bi-weekly, and educate the business community on when to call Journey On and when to call 9-1-1.
The plan also includes a Quality of Life Unity outreach specialist. The Quality of Life Unit is Rapid City Police staffed but operates out of the Care Campus to connect those who are homeless with resources at the center. The group would also provide oversight for the program and training for those doing outreach.
“We’re very independent in this part of the state and everyone wants to solve the same problems by themselves,” Allender said. “There’s really a lot of coordination that has to take place with the variety of government, non-government, private and nonprofit organizations that are providing services.”
Allender said the city would be able to fit the bill due to an increase in revenue. He said he’s spoken with Elevate President and CEO Tom Johnson, who said projections indicate the growth is a longer term phenomenon.
He said in a moment’s notice, the city can retool the budget to adapt to changing economic times. He said the program will need monthly evaluation until they find a groove.
“If all we do for example is create more contacts but we don’t relieve the police department for calls for service, we’re going to have to reassess,” he said. ‘I think it’s a new program, it’s a new approach for us.”
Lehmann said Allender is spot on with the program.
“We need to find different solutions to the situation we have in our community,” he said. “If we’re spending $15 million a year in taxpayer money on this one particular issue, maybe we can find a better approach to have better resolutions here.”
In 2020, the Rapid City Police Department responded to 12,505 calls for service for intoxication, trespassing, alcohol, panhandling and detox, which is 10.23% of all calls. According to data, Rapid City police officers responded to about 1,693 calls each, which is about 70% more than the national average.
Allender will also propose adding dozens of police officers over the next nine years to reduce the call for service load to about 1,000 each.
He said officers have been demoralized and have had 1.5-2 years of nonstop activity with increasing violence and increasing family and social dysfunction.
“We have young officers who signed up to help people, and they’re coming back a couple years later saying, ‘This is not why I signed up, this is not the job for me anymore,’” he said.
In 2020, the department lost 20 officers. Allender said 15-16 more have left in 2021.
“That is not sustainable,” he said. “More will leave because of the fear of not seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. If nothing changes, we’ll be forced to cut back on certain services just to cover the basics. That’s kind of what’s happening now unintentionally.”
Allender said officers are also not being paid enough. In an email from Police Chief Don Hedrick to Allender, the starting wage and salary for an officer is $23.50 or $48,880. In Sioux Falls, which has 144 patrol officers to Rapid City’s 84, they make $27.68.
Sioux Falls also had 125,885 calls for service in 2020 whereas Rapid City had 142,186.
Spearfish had 14,184 calls in 2020, and has 11 patrol officers that make $25.31 an hour.
The market average is 980 calls for service per officer per year with a starting wage of $24.22.
The General Fund revenue from total sources of funding would increase by 10.6%, which would be $76,602,304 for 2022 compared to $68,988,907. According to Allender’s budget, 41% of revenue will come from sales tax, 27% from property tax, 7% from interdepartmental charges, 6% from grants and government revenue, 5% sales of goods and services, 5% from other taxes, 4% from licenses and permits, 4% undesignated cash, 1.1% miscellaneous and 0.01% from court fines.
Enterprise funds would increase by 9.39% to $193,387,734.
The first reading for the budget approval will be at the Sept. 7 council meeting. Lehmann said the council intends to hold a budget hearing before the meeting.
