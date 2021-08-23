Mayor Allender proposes 12% increase to 2022 general fund expenses

“We need to find different solutions to the situation we have in our community,” he said. “If we’re spending $15 million a year in taxpayer money on this one particular issue, maybe we can find a better approach to have better resolutions here.”

In 2020, the Rapid City Police Department responded to 12,505 calls for service for intoxication, trespassing, alcohol, panhandling and detox, which is 10.23% of all calls. According to data, Rapid City police officers responded to about 1,693 calls each, which is about 70% more than the national average.

Allender will also propose adding dozens of police officers over the next nine years to reduce the call for service load to about 1,000 each.

He said officers have been demoralized and have had 1.5-2 years of nonstop activity with increasing violence and increasing family and social dysfunction.

“We have young officers who signed up to help people, and they’re coming back a couple years later saying, ‘This is not why I signed up, this is not the job for me anymore,’” he said.

In 2020, the department lost 20 officers. Allender said 15-16 more have left in 2021.