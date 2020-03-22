Mayor Allender recommends closing businesses; City Council to meet on ordinance

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Sunday he is recommending a city ordinance that would close public bars, restaurants and other recreational facilities because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Rapid City Common Council will meet in an emergency session at 6 p.m. Sunday to discuss the ordinance.

In a Sunday afternoon news conference, Allender said the proposed ordinance would impact the following types of businesses for a period of at least 60 days:

Restaurants;

Food courts;

Coffee houses;

Bars;

Breweries;

Distilleries;

Wineries;

Clubs;

Cafes;

Other similar places of public accommodation offering food and beverage for on-site consumption, including any alcohol license with on-site consumption privileges, including casinos;

All recreational facilities;

Pools;

Health clubs;

Athletic facilities;

Theaters, including movie theaters;

Music entertainment venues;

Hookah lounges;

Cigar lounges;

Vaping lounges;

Other similar businesses which allow for on-site consumption;

Arcades;

Bowling alleys;

Bingo halls;

Indoor climbing facilities;

Skating rinks;

Trampoline parks;

Other similar recreational or entertainment facilities.