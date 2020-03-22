Mayor Allender recommends closing businesses; City Council to meet on ordinance

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Sunday he is recommending a city ordinance that would close public bars, restaurants and other recreational facilities because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Rapid City Common Council will meet in an emergency session at 6 p.m. Sunday to discuss the ordinance.
In a Sunday afternoon news conference, Allender said the proposed ordinance would impact the following types of businesses for a period of at least 60 days:
- Restaurants;
- Food courts;
- Coffee houses;
- Bars;
- Breweries;
- Distilleries;
- Wineries;
- Clubs;
- Cafes;
- Other similar places of public accommodation offering food and beverage for on-site consumption, including any alcohol license with on-site consumption privileges, including casinos;
- All recreational facilities;
- Pools;
- Health clubs;
- Athletic facilities;
- Theaters, including movie theaters;
- Music entertainment venues;
- Hookah lounges;
- Cigar lounges;
- Vaping lounges;
- Other similar businesses which allow for on-site consumption;
- Arcades;
- Bowling alleys;
- Bingo halls;
- Indoor climbing facilities;
- Skating rinks;
- Trampoline parks;
- Other similar recreational or entertainment facilities.
Allender said the ordinance would allow restaurants to continue providing drive-through, outside pick-up and delivery services.
Businesses that are not impacted by the proposed closure ordinance include grocery stores, markets, retail stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, food pantries, room service in hotels and health care facilities.
Additionally, crisis centers, homeless shelters and soup kitchens would be allowed to remain open.
This is a developing story. More information to come.
