Mayor Allender says he's 'disappointed' that the mask mandate failed and some arguments against it were 'insane'

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Tuesday the city will no longer pursue a mask mandate and instead follow state recommendations after his tie-breaking vote to table a mask ordinance at Monday night’s meeting.

“I hate to say it, but it appears that we’re on the course right now that we’re going to remain on for the duration of this pandemic and that cities are virtually helpless to make anything better,” he said at a press conference.

Allender said he voted to table the ordinance, which killed it, because he thought it needed clear support from the city council. The vote to table the ordinance was 6-5.

He said before the meeting that he thought he had the same support he had at the Nov. 30 meeting for the first reading of the ordinance, which passed 9-1.

“In between the first reading and second reading something happened, which I’m not aware of, and the support for that ordinance was greatly reduced,” Allender said. “In fact, we saw some of that support for the ordinance change in a five-minute time period last night.”