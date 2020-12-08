Mayor Allender says he's 'disappointed' that the mask mandate failed and some arguments against it were 'insane'

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Tuesday the city will no longer pursue a mask mandate and instead follow state recommendations after his tie-breaking vote to table a mask ordinance at Monday night’s meeting.
“I hate to say it, but it appears that we’re on the course right now that we’re going to remain on for the duration of this pandemic and that cities are virtually helpless to make anything better,” he said at a press conference.
Allender said he voted to table the ordinance, which killed it, because he thought it needed clear support from the city council. The vote to table the ordinance was 6-5.
He said before the meeting that he thought he had the same support he had at the Nov. 30 meeting for the first reading of the ordinance, which passed 9-1.
“In between the first reading and second reading something happened, which I’m not aware of, and the support for that ordinance was greatly reduced,” Allender said. “In fact, we saw some of that support for the ordinance change in a five-minute time period last night.”
Allender said "the list" of businesses that some council members and members of the public brought up at the meeting was created in June by a Facebook group started by council president Laura Armstrong and others.
He said there was great offense taken at the list at Monday's meeting, adding that complaints about businesses preceded the COVID-19 pandemic and the debate about masks.
“You’re going in there for a product, you’re not going in there to have your ego stroked,” he said.
At Monday's meeting, Allender said council members had done their best to try to protect their constituents from community spread, but it’s “become too hard.”
Allender said a mask mandate has become emotional to many, especially for those who testified against it at council meetings.
“If you’re only hearing from the most upset group of people, you’re not getting a fair cross section of your community,” he said. “Our outreach efforts, our networking efforts have really been hobbled by this pandemic, so it’s hard to get this information.”
Allender said he was prepared to vote for the revised mask ordinance that would have allowed businesses to opt in or out of a mandate.
“To say I’m disappointed in this whole process is an understatement,” he said. “This pandemic is a public safety issue.”
Allender said the government has a role in public safety like when the federal government imposed security changes after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
He said there was discussion then on how it would lead to racial profiling and taking away liberties, but “that was a flash in the pan compared to talking about putting a piece of fabric on your face temporarily while you’re around other people.”
Some of the public comments opposing a mask mandate on Monday night were radical, he said.
“To equate wearing a mask over your nose and mouth while you’re in a store to the Jews being slaughtered by the Nazis to countries going from free to socialist or communist is insane,” Allender said. “But this is where we are.”
Allender said the ordinance was initially brought forward because council members told him during their monthly meetings that a majority of city residents would support one.
He said council members were targets of harassment and threats while considering the mask mandate over the past few weeks.
“I think that’s a sad commentary here in the middle of a global pandemic, the worst health crisis in our lifetimes, and we’re fighting over a mask,” Allender said.
Allender said he spent 30 years in public service trying to convince people to lock their doors and keep a light on when they’re not home, but they don't always learn. He said if people could be trusted to act responsibly, there would be no need for public safety operations.
“I say this mask is important and it’s valuable — what if I’m wrong, what if I’m wrong about the value of this mask? Who suffers?” he said. “What if the people who say there’s no value in this mask are wrong. Who suffers then? And which ones worse?”
“This is not a tough decision, it should not be a tough decision, but it is. It’s tough here, but not in other places.”
Allender also said that contrary to what local state legislators say city government is important and closer to constituents than state government.
“Every single resident of this state lives in a city or a county,” he said. “I don’t know how you can discount that so freely. It irritates me to no end to know that we have some of these folks sitting on high looking down at the peasants in cities and agreeing with an Iowa Supreme Court Justice who in the late 1800s said cities can’t be trusted to run their own affairs, they need to be run by the state. That’s an 1800s mentality.”
