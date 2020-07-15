Mayor Allender says no mask mandate in sight; Rapid Ride to resume weekday schedule Monday

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday that he doesn’t expect a mask mandate from the city although national retailers like Walmart are beginning to require that customers to wear them inside their stores.
“I think those mandates are coming from the proper place,” Allender said at a press conference. “In the beginning, everyone was saying, ‘Look at the grocery stores, look at the big stores gathering hundreds of thousands of people,’ and now there is some protection. It’s a good practice to wear a face covering.”
Allender said there’s reason to believe wearing face masks is beneficial and helpful in slowing down the spread of COVID-19.
He said it’s not necessarily to protect yourself from others, but to protect others from you.
“It’s a concept that’s hard for free Americans to get behind because it seems restrictive,” he said. “I think we owe it to ourselves and fellow community members and future community members to be able to adapt to changing circumstances. It’s hard to pat ourselves on the back for being so resilient to being able to change and adapt.”
Allender said it’s nonsensical and unhelpful to call people cowards or tyrants for wearing or not wearing a mask.
Allender updated the public about the county’s numbers and state of the city during his weekly COVID-19 press conference at City Hall.
Pennington County recorded its second-highest daily total of new cases with 25 on 412 tests that were reported Wednesday.
Allender said it’s important to look at all the numbers in order to keep everything in perspective.
“A single day’s number does not tell a story in its entirety,” he said.
Allender said Rapid Ride will resume its normal weekday schedule from 6:20 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. Monday through Friday starting July 20, but weekend rides are still suspended due to a lack of drivers. He also said the Dial Ride will operate from 6:10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday as well.
He also updated the public on the new care shelter, which was moved from Rushmore Hall in the Civic Center to 725 LaCrosse St. The new shelter has 20 beds and is limited to those confirmed with COVID-19. He said the daily census for the shelter is 2-5 people so far.
Allender said renovations for Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium will begin Monday, which will impact traffic on Canyon Lake Drive and Sheridan Lake Road.
In City Hall renovations, Allender said the City Finance and Community Development departments will move into their new offices as well.
He also said the cumulative valuation for building permits is expected to be down by $100 million by the end of 2020 at $200 million, following three years of $300 million.
However, Allender said the number of building permits in general has increased by 400 more in the first six months of the year over 2019. He said the majority of permits have been residential.
He said the City Council will discuss the budget at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17. The city is required to complete and submit its budget by Sept. 30.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.