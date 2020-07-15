Mayor Allender says no mask mandate in sight; Rapid Ride to resume weekday schedule Monday

Allender said it’s nonsensical and unhelpful to call people cowards or tyrants for wearing or not wearing a mask.

Allender updated the public about the county’s numbers and state of the city during his weekly COVID-19 press conference at City Hall.

Pennington County recorded its second-highest daily total of new cases with 25 on 412 tests that were reported Wednesday.

Allender said it’s important to look at all the numbers in order to keep everything in perspective.

“A single day’s number does not tell a story in its entirety,” he said.

Allender said Rapid Ride will resume its normal weekday schedule from 6:20 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. Monday through Friday starting July 20, but weekend rides are still suspended due to a lack of drivers. He also said the Dial Ride will operate from 6:10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday as well.