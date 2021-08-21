Mayor Allender to present 2022 budget proposal Monday

The growth in the younger demographic is shown in an independent study by Insurify, which ranked Rapid City has the best city for young professionals in South Dakota and the sixth highest ranking in the country.

Researchers with Insurify analyzed statistics from multiple sources to determine the best cities in each state with the most to offer the nation's youngest members of the workforce and issued a composite score based on those factors. Rapid City scored a 90.7 out of 100 for overall appeal among young professionals.

Only six cities scored higher than Rapid City — Minneapolis, Lincoln, Nebraska, St. Louis, Madison, Wisconsin, and Pittsburgh.

"There's absolutely no question that Rapid City is growing and will continue that growth pattern at higher levels over the next few years," Allender said. "With that growth means a higher demand on city functions and we need to prepare for that. We also need to address ongoing needs in the city with personnel shortages in public safety, aging and new infrastructure, and the increasing need for human service delivery for the homeless population."

The mayor said a recent scientific poll shows how Rapid City residents want their tax dollars spent. The survey reveals top priorities of public safety and streets, with the biggest emphasis on public safety.