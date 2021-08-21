Mayor Allender to present 2022 budget proposal Monday

Crafting Rapid City government's annual budget takes several months to prepare, Mayor Steve Allender said Thursday. Making the process even more complex is taking into consideration predicted population increases and ever-changing community dynamics versus the volatility of sales tax revenue that comes into the city's coffers.
Allender and city staff have been working on the 2022 fiscal year budget since February, he said, and the City Council, as well as the public, will have their first opportunity to hear Allender's budget proposal during a 5:30 p.m. Monday meeting at City Hall.
"Even though we have been working on this since February, there are still minor changes that occur on the day of, sometimes even up to the hour of, the presentation to the public and City Council," Allender said.
Allender said economic indicators like Rapid City's gross domestic product, population growth, average weekly wages, low unemployment and housing prices have to be balanced with challenges like increased demand for city services, public safety, addressing concerns with the city's growing homeless population and infrastructure needs.
The 2020 U.S. Census shows Rapid City's population has grown to 74,703 permanent residents, a 15% increase over the past decade. With the implementation of the B-21 program at Ellsworth Air Force Base, a growing technology job base attracting young professionals, and the outdoor activities that the Black Hills offers, Rapid City's population is expected to boom.
The growth in the younger demographic is shown in an independent study by Insurify, which ranked Rapid City has the best city for young professionals in South Dakota and the sixth highest ranking in the country.
Researchers with Insurify analyzed statistics from multiple sources to determine the best cities in each state with the most to offer the nation's youngest members of the workforce and issued a composite score based on those factors. Rapid City scored a 90.7 out of 100 for overall appeal among young professionals.
Only six cities scored higher than Rapid City — Minneapolis, Lincoln, Nebraska, St. Louis, Madison, Wisconsin, and Pittsburgh.
"There's absolutely no question that Rapid City is growing and will continue that growth pattern at higher levels over the next few years," Allender said. "With that growth means a higher demand on city functions and we need to prepare for that. We also need to address ongoing needs in the city with personnel shortages in public safety, aging and new infrastructure, and the increasing need for human service delivery for the homeless population."
The mayor said a recent scientific poll shows how Rapid City residents want their tax dollars spent. The survey reveals top priorities of public safety and streets, with the biggest emphasis on public safety.
"I use (this study) as one of the barometers about how do we arrive at the city's priorities and look at the available and projected revenue," Allender said. "Over the years, we gain confidence in our projection model."
Allender said his proposed budget includes just over 50% of general fund revenue being dedicated to public safety — police, fire and other emergency services. Public works, which handles infrastructure like streets and utility lines, encompasses nearly 19% of the mayor's proposed budget for the general fund.
Roughly 30% of the remaining general fund revenue would used for other city functions such as parks and recreation, the library, community development, administration, human services, and arts and culture.
"I think we still project conservatively, but for 2022 we're projecting very positive growth in the city and the resulting city budget," Allender said. "We're not spending money we don't have and I'm not proposing that. We are proposing to spend money we do have to adapt to the growth and the changes we are seeing in our community."
All told, that means Allender is proposing around $70 million to be appropriated for the city's general fund and $122 million to the enterprise fund, both increases over the mayor's 2021 budget proposal. For 2021, Allender proposed $68 million for the general fund and $120 million for the enterprise fund.
The enterprise fund is self-supported through fees, payments and other revenue to the city. It includes The Monument, Rapid City Regional Airport, ambulance services, the two city-owned golf courses, solid waste collection, water production and water reclamation.
Allender said the details of the 2022 city budget will be more clear Monday when the presentation is made.
"We will present the budget to the council Monday, take into account any requests for modification, and present it for first reading at the Sept. 7 meeting," Allender said. "The second reading of the budget will occur Sept. 20."
State law requires the city to approve the fiscal year 2022 budget by the end of September.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.