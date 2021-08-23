Mayor Allender to propose private-public solution to homelessness

Allender said the city would be able to fit the bill due to an increase in revenue. He said he’s spoken with Elevate President and CEO Tom Johnson, who said projections indicate the growth is a longer term phenomenon.

He said in a moment’s notice, the city can retool the budget to adapt to changing economic times. He said the program will need monthly evaluation until they find a groove.

“If all we do for example is create more contacts but we don’t relieve the police department for calls for service, we’re going to have to reassess,” he said. ‘I think it’s a new program, it’s a new approach for us.”

In 2020, the Rapid City Police Department responded to 12,505 calls for service for intoxication, trespassing, alcohol, panhandling and detox, which is 10.23% of all calls. According to data, Rapid City police officers responded to about 1,693 calls each, which is about 70% more than the national average.

Allender will also propose adding dozens of police officers over the next nine years to reduce the call for service load to about 1,000 each.

He said officers have been demoralized and have had 1.5-2 years of nonstop activity with increasing violence and increasing family and social disfunction.