Mayor Allender to propose private-public solution to homelessness

Mayor Steve Allender will propose partnering with nonprofit organizations and adding more police and fire personnel to aide in the city’s growing homeless population.
Allender will make the proposal during his 2022 budget presentation to the Rapid City Council Monday night.
The proposal includes partnering with Journey On and Volunteers of America, hiring a full-time city homeless project coordinator, a full-time Quality of Life Unit outreach specialist and some equipment. The entire funding request is for $295,000.
“We’re going to provide the structure and the direction and the support, and in some cases with the Care Campus and local homeless facilities here, we’re providing support to some of them as well, so it’s a true partnership,” Allender said ahead of Monday night’s meeting. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say this again, is that homelessness is the most expensive thing we have going on in the Rapid City budget.”
Allender said between the police and fire budgets, they estimate the city spends about $15 million a year on providing short-term solutions to homelessness instead of fighting crime and fire prevention and rescue.
“As a taxpayer, as well as as a mayor, I think there’s got to be a better way and a least expensive way to do this, to get the police resources back on crime and the fire resources back on fire,” he said.
The plan includes creating three homeless outreach navigator positions with Journey On, an outreach organization focused on connecting those who are homeless with resources, which would total $150,000. One person would be staffed with the Downtown Ambassadors to do proactive homeless outreach in the same area as the ambassadors. The other two positions would operate throughout the day Monday through Saturday and dispatch to low-level calls involving the homeless population in areas where the police department receives the most calls.
Volunteers of America would help with emergency housing placement for individuals who are ready for that service. They would provide case management to those on a housing plan and help navigate secondary services.
It would also conduct homeless street outreach case conferencing meetings bi-weekly, and educate the business community on when to call Journey On and when to call 9-1-1.
The plan also includes a Quality of Life Unity outreach specialist. The Quality of Life Unit is Rapid City Police staffed but operates out of the Care Campus to connect those who are homeless with resources at the center. The group would also provide oversight for the program and training for those doing outreach.
“We’re very independent in this part of the state and everyone wants to solve the same problems by themselves,” Allender siad. “There’s really a lot of coordination that has to take place with the variety of government, non-government, private and nonprofit organizations that are providing services.”
Allender said the city would be able to fit the bill due to an increase in revenue. He said he’s spoken with Elevate President and CEO Tom Johnson, who said projections indicate the growth is a longer term phenomenon.
He said in a moment’s notice, the city can retool the budget to adapt to changing economic times. He said the program will need monthly evaluation until they find a groove.
“If all we do for example is create more contacts but we don’t relieve the police department for calls for service, we’re going to have to reassess,” he said. ‘I think it’s a new program, it’s a new approach for us.”
In 2020, the Rapid City Police Department responded to 12,505 calls for service for intoxication, trespassing, alcohol, panhandling and detox, which is 10.23% of all calls. According to data, Rapid City police officers responded to about 1,693 calls each, which is about 70% more than the national average.
Allender will also propose adding dozens of police officers over the next nine years to reduce the call for service load to about 1,000 each.
He said officers have been demoralized and have had 1.5-2 years of nonstop activity with increasing violence and increasing family and social disfunction.
“We have young officers who signed up to help people, adn they’re coming back a couple years later saying, ‘This is not why I signed up, this is not the job for me anymore,’” he said.
In 2020, the department lost 20 officers. Allender said 15-16 more have left in 2021.
“That is not sustainable,” he said. “More will leave because of the fear of not seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. If nothing changes, we’ll be forced to cut back on certain services just to cover the basics. That’s kind of what’s happening now unintentionally.”
Allender said officers are also not being paid enough. In an email from Police Chief Don Hedrick to Allender, the starting wage and salary for an officer is $23.50 or $48,880. In Sioux Falls, which has 144 patrol officers to Rapid City’s 84, they make $27.68.
Sioux Falls also had 125,885 calls for service in 2020 whereas Rapid City had 142,186.
Spearfish had 14,184 calls in 2020, and has 11 patrol officers that make $25.31 an hour.
The market average is 980 calls for serve per officer per year with a starting wage of $24.22.
The first reading for the appropriation for the 2022 budget would be presented at the Sept. 7 council meeting.
