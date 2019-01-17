Try 1 month for 99¢
061018-nws-mayor001

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender stands for a portrait Friday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. 

 Ryan Hermens, Journal staff

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender announced Thursday morning that he will seek re-election for a third term in 2019. 

"Serving as Rapid City's mayor these past three and one-half years has truly been an honor and a privilege," Allender said in a release. "I remain very excited for Rapid City, and what I see as a bright future ahead."

He was first elected mayor in 2015 when he defeated then-mayor Sam Kooiker. He ran unopposed in 2017. 

The mayoral election will be held June 4 and will also feature five open city council seats. 

In the release, Allender said if re-elected he wants to prioritize the city budget process, create a master infrastructure development plan and unveil a new military appreciation park in conjunction with Embrace the Base. 

