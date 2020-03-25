Mayor Allender urges residents to take coronavirus more seriously

“With the government intervention, this is a perfect example of how government comes to a conclusion, implements some mitigation and finds out that we should have done that a week ago. There’s no way to go back a week, so we have a week where we know we haven’t acted quickly enough,” Allender said.

Because of some residents not acting on their own to limit exposure and mitigate the spread of coronavirus, Allender said it is unfortunate, but necessary, that government step in to take action.

“There is clear evidence to me, to the team we are working with, to the medical providers, to other states and jurisdictions that this is the time to take action on a personal and organizational/governmental level,” Allender said. “Who do you want to take the action? That’s my question for the public today. Whose action should it be? Are you going to take the action yourself, or are you going to wait on the government to solve this? Government doesn’t do well with solving issues like this in America.”

The mayor said he understands that when government takes action, it is seemed by some as an affront to freedom, justice and liberty.

“We’re up against a virus, but we are also up against a human behavior that’s going to make mitigating and controlling the spread and the timeline of that virus,” Allender said. “Human behavior will end up being the thing that pushes us to the out-of-control, when we’re not doing a great job of mitigating this as a community or nation. You should decide if you want to take that action yourself, or push a reactive, government machine into protective mode to start regulating more and more and more.”

Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.