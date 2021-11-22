Mayor Allender waits until last minute to pardon turkey

Gobbles the turkey paced back and forth in his jail cell Monday morning at Main Street Square, surely contemplating his fate for Thanksgiving Day. Will he or will he not earn a mayoral pardon?

The decision was expected to be made at 10 a.m. However, adding to the suspense, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender was late to arrive to pass judgment on Gobbles. The mayor's excuse, "The city's car had broken down," even though City Hall is not even a block away.

The situation was not looking good for Gobbles.

But then, Allender ascended the stairs to the stage with multiple cameras from local media focused in on his action. Gobbles, filled with fear made a weak pronunciation of his name.

The poor bird could only say,"Gobble," repeatedly instead of "Gobbles."

It was a stoic performance from the turkey, one that may have saved his life.

Allender finally proclaimed the bird's fate. Gobbles had earned a pardon from the city's top official. Gobbles celebrated in his tight jail cell with a hop, a skip and slight ruffling of feathers.

Gobbles is from Bear Butte Gardens and with the official mayoral pardon will be able to live the rest of his life away from the holiday table and all the fixings.

