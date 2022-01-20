Mayor asks public to limit trips to city buildings due to COVID-19 spike

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender is asking the public to limit their trips to city buildings due to an increase in illness-related absences among city employees.

Allender issued the advisory warning Thursday morning, citing the rise in COVID-19 cases, influenza and other illnesses. He said there were 32 city employees out at the beginning of the week whereas they were averaging about five per week prior.

"Reports indicate we may be weeks away yet from reaching the peak of this latest variant," he said in a press release. "We are asking the public to consider alternatives rather than making an in-person visit to city facilities."

Masks and social distancing are recommended in city facilities. Allender said the advisory is the first in what could be a number of precautions city facilities take, although any following precautions will be used internally for city staff and have expiration dates.

If the situation progresses, Allender said they could take measures like reevaluating the use of meeting rooms and interoffice interactions, similar to what was created at the onset of the pandemic.

He said the city is trying to avoid changing service delivery or closing down work functions because of absenteeism.

Allender said recreation has been the most impacted.

"We're hanging in there, but it won't take many more employees to shut down some of these recreational operations," he said.

"This is just a friendly reminder to people if you can possibly find a way to interact with us online or over the phone that might be best at this point," he said. "We don't want to make any of the public sick, we don't want the public to compound the problem of absenteeism."

Allender recommends using online city services for paying bills and purchasing tickets for events, using the night depository on the west side of City Hall, using the drive-through or online services for the Rapid City Public Library, calling or emailing city departments with questions, and calling city staff to set up an appointment to pick up or drop off building plans.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

