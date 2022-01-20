Mayor asks public to stay out of city buildings due to COVID-19 spike

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender is asking the public to limit trips to city buildings due to an increase in illness-related absences among city employees.

Allender issued the advisory warning Thursday morning, citing the rise in COVID-19 cases, influenza and other illnesses.

"Reports indicate we may be weeks away yet from reaching the peak of this latest variant," he said in a press release. "We are asking the public to consider alternatives rather than making an in-person visit to city facilities."

Masks and social distancing are recommended in city facilities.

Allender recommends using online city services for paying bills and purchasing tickets for events, using the night depository on the west side of City Hall, using the drive-through or online services for the Rapid City Public Library, calling or emailing city departments with questions, and calling city staff to set up an appointment to pick up or drop off building plans.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

