Mayor calls mobile home park owner a 'slumlord' in letter to City Council

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender wants the City Council to take action against an owner of the Ridgestone Mobile Home Park who “continues to put his tenants in danger.”
In a letter to council members dated Tuesday, Aug. 25, the mayor makes the case that park owner Rand Williams of Spearfish has left his tenants without proper water service, been uncooperative with the city and violated a written agreement to replace the line and water meter pit.
"I pity him to some extent because he's having his laundry aired out here in the public, and it may not seem fair but don't come talk to me about that not being fair when we've got a trailer park of 73 households who are not being treated fair every single day and for years," Allender said Wednesday at a press conference. "I'm a little less sympathetic than you might think I should be about this issue going public, but this is a public government organization deciding to take severe action against a private landlord, and I think the taxpayers have a right to understand what's going on."
Williams said he was not aware of the letter as of about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday and wouldn't comment until he learned more.
The park’s water line goes under the parking lot of the Rapid Wash Express Car Wash near the corner of Wright Street and Haines Avenue. The meter is in a manhole, is non-functional and under water, and the service line is “highly corroded,” the mayor said in his letter to the council.
Allender also said if the service line ruptures, it could pose a contamination issue to the general public.
In the letter, the mayor characterized the park owner as a "slumlord."
“To say the deteriorated condition and lack of maintenance to the Ridgestone Mobile Home Park has been a challenge would be a gross understatement,” he wrote. “This mobile home park is well known as one of Rapid City’s premier substandard housing locations and Mr. Williams continues to preside over this slum to his own financial gain. A less-sophisticated characterization of this arrangement would classify Mr. Williams as a slumlord.”
Allender said photos taken in January 2020 indicate that the corrosion is thicker than the pipe material.
Public Works director Dale Tech estimated the pipe to be 40-60 years old.
Tech said turnover for water lines depends on the type of maintenance that has been performed and the condition of the pipe.
"Certainly that situation isn't in good condition," he said.
"It's a miracle this pipe hasn't broken yet," the mayor added.
Allender said the city attorney can file a lawsuit against Williams to force compliance with the signed agreement from Feb. 4 but that could take a long time. The city also can discontinue water service, he said.
“This will be effective but will potentially make victims out of the residents of Mr. Williams’ mobile home park,” he said in his letter to the council.
If the city pursues that option, a letter would be sent to Williams next week to provide a timeline for the service discontinuation along with a copy of the tenant notification letter. If there is no definitive action taken to meet the terms of the agreement within a week after the notification, tenants will be notified of the discontinuation. After 60 days, steps could be taken to discontinue water service by mid-November.
"Strategically, if these residents don't want to go without water, they may find a different place to live or they may stop paying rent, which then applies more pressure to the landlord," the mayor said at the press conference. "These residents deserve good service at their facility. We have long history showing they're not getting it."
Allender said the city is willing to shut off the water to bring the landlord under compliance, ensure he respects tenants' rights in the future and to make sure other landlords know the city is willing to take these steps.
He said if water is shut off, the Red Cross could provide water but that's not sustainable.
The issue of the water service line and other violations date back to May 2017, according to a timeline provided by the city. From May 2017 to October 2018, the Rapid City Fire Department Division of Fire and Life Safety performed numerous inspections for the park, finding 25 or more city ordinance violations. According to the timeline, the park did not have an operating permit for the second half of 2017, all of 2018 and the first half of 2019.
After multiple complaints were filed in 2017 along with numerous letters and emails sent to the park owners about the situation, Williams was found guilty of six city ordinance violations and sentenced to pay fines and costs of $720 on Oct. 25, 2018.
The city set a deadline for action on Feb. 1, 2020, but no action was taken. Another letter was sent to Williams noting the tenants would be notified that their water would be shut off April 8.
On Feb. 4, Williams, along with a Gayla Williams, signed an agreement to submit plans to the city to replace the service line and the meter by April 1 and construct a conforming water service by Sept. 1.
“In exchange, the city promised not to turn off the water so long as the Williams comply with the deadlines in the agreement,” the timeline states.
In May, the city sent a letter to Williams with a proposed amendment to the agreement to alter his obligations to replace the service line, but there was no response.
On June 2, Williams emailed the city proposing he replace the water meter at his cost while deciding how to proceed with his obligations. The city rejected this offer and asked for the owner’s plan to replace the meter pit. There was no reply, according to the city.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
