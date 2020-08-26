Mayor calls mobile home park owner a 'slumlord' in letter to City Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender wants the City Council to take action against an owner of the Ridgestone Mobile Home Park who “continues to put his tenants in danger.”

In a letter to council members dated Tuesday, Aug. 25, the mayor makes the case that park owner Rand Williams of Spearfish has left his tenants without proper water service, been uncooperative with the city and violated a written agreement to replace the line and water meter pit.

"I pity him to some extent because he's having his laundry aired out here in the public, and it may not seem fair but don't come talk to me about that not being fair when we've got a trailer park of 73 households who are not being treated fair every single day and for years," Allender said Wednesday at a press conference. "I'm a little less sympathetic than you might think I should be about this issue going public, but this is a public government organization deciding to take severe action against a private landlord, and I think the taxpayers have a right to understand what's going on."

Williams said he was not aware of the letter as of about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday and wouldn't comment until he learned more.