Even if his bid for re-election fails, Mayor Steve Allender said he won't feel as though he has lost.
Sitting in his office in the twilight of his second term, Allender said last week that he did not seek to become Rapid City's chief executive to fulfill some deep-seated desire. The retired head of city police said he made his first run mostly because he couldn't convince anyone else to.
"I can't lose because if I lose the election I just get to go back to being retired," he said.
"I'm here because I want to be here," he continued, "not because I need to be here."
With the June 4 election drawing ever nearer, Allender has been doubling down on his support for strategies he believes will steer Rapid City through the next four years, a span of time in which public-private partnership Elevate Rapid City hopes to create thousands of new jobs and Ellsworth Air Force Base is slated to expand. And while both he and mayoral aspirant Natalie Stites Means have expressed a mutual excitement over the latter and affirmed the city's responsibility for curbing homelessness, there are considerable differences between their approaches to governing the city.
"The way I see it, I'm running for mayor because I think the mayor should represent the public. The mayor needs to represent people who can't come to the table," Means said last week.
Speaking with the Rapid City Journal at a coffee shop, Means expressed a concern for those individuals who she said can't take time off work to attend city council meetings or otherwise feel unwelcome at them. Having entered the race in response to the passing of a controversial anti-panhandling ordinance, the consultant and UCLA law school graduate said that input from poor and minority voices ought to be weighed more heavily during city and economic planning processes.
Means' platform sports a vision for a Rapid City that plays a more active part in promoting social welfare. She has voiced support for the revival of the recently shuttered Human Relations Commission at recent public forums and has said that there is a need for a local fatality review board to analyze deaths that result from addiction and domestic violence.
She has also called for increased infrastructure spending and more aggressive enforcement of code violations to curb slumlord tactics.
Allender espoused a similar frustration over the lack of attention paid to Rapid City's poor. He acknowledge last week that he has been criticized for supporting initiatives such as the OneHeart campus, a downtown homeless resource center proposed by Rapid City Collective Impact that itself is a part of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation.
Previously saying that city involvement in social issues should come in the form of support for organizations that combat them, Allender elaborated on his belief that the city should address the cause of a given problem instead of treating its symptoms. He put forth his idea of building city support for early childhood education as an example.
"If government's going to be involved in social services, it should be digging down to the root causes of those and doing something that can bring about a solution," he said. "That's also controversial, because we are in conservative territory here."
A Republican himself, Allender said that he does not believe the criticism he has heard for projects such as the addition of an arena to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will hurt him at the polls. Accomplishments for which he takes partial credit include the professionalization of city council meetings and work on a soon-to-be-unveiled master plan for city facilities.
While her platforms differ from her opponent's, Means said she believes Rapid City is ready for the kind of change her campaign has come to represent but stressed that as mayor she would seek to build compromise and consensus among the city's groups regardless of political and social inclination. She added, though, that while business owners and lawyers will be able to weather any storm, the middle and lower class in Rapid City do not have a voice in city hall the way it is currently structured.
"I think that a lot of times elected officials, the business class, the powerful, they get real comfortable. And we know they're very comfortable here," she said "But on these streets, it's not comfortable."