Mayor, city council leadership share goals for 2021

Armstrong said the city also hired new police and fire chiefs and held a housing summit. She said there will be a presentation from the Local Affordable Housing Initiative at the council’s first meeting of the new year Monday.

The city also established the Youth City Council, which was the fourth attempt at creating it.

Lehmann said in 2021, the council would like to work on infrastructure, especially in preparation of the B21 Raiders coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base.

“I believe we need a new water treatment facility to facilitate all the new people in our community,” Lehmann said.

He and Allender also said there will be an infrastructure development plan.

Armstrong said the plan will help prioritize the taxpayers’ money.

“There are long-range planners here that are professionals and know how to do their job and plan for the inevitable expansion of a city, so we want to make sure the taxpayers’ priorities are being taken care of in addition to the developers’ priorities,” Allender said.