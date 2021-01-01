Mayor, city council leadership share goals for 2021

Following a pandemic-filled year, the Rapid City Council plans to focus on infrastructure once the new year rings in.
However, before the city launches into the future, Mayor Steve Allender, council president Laura Armstrong and council vice president Lance Lehmann revisited the city’s accomplishments in 2020.
“Providing we make it to Friday morning, our biggest accomplishment will be that we survived 2020,” Allender said. “The fact is, in 2020 we have really taken our eye off the ball in some aspects. We’ve been in survival mode as far as keeping our operations here at the city.… But Rapid City in general has refused to be kept down by the pandemic and by 2020.”
According to Elevate’s December economic indicators, building permits, gross sales and wages have reached a record high. The unemployment rate has turned to a regional rate of 3.7% down from 4.2% last month and down from the 13.8% in April following the pandemic settling in.
Allender said the city was also able to accomplish the recreation of the Human Relations Commission, birthing it into a new system with new commissioners and the inaugural HRC coordinator Malcom Chapman.
“The effort that went into that was significant and I’m thankful for that,” Allender said.
He also said the city was able to complete about nine or 10 months of work for the Home Rule task force. Both Allender and Lehmann said one of the goals for 2021 will be to get Home Rule on the ballot.
“I would like to see what the public decides on Home Rule,” Lehmann said. “It does have to go to public vote and whether we stay as we are or go to a home rule community, we have to be prepared for whatever direction the voters tell us to go.”
Home Rule would give the Rapid City Council more freedom over local affairs to do anything not prohibited by the state.
If adopted, the city could establish a city manager position. Rapid City currently has a strong-mayor form of government.
Armstrong said the city is currently seeking input, and residents can ask questions through the Frequently Asked Questions website.
Allender said the city also passed a resolution regarding the West Rapid Indian trust land, construction on The Monument arena has been significant, and a significant amount of work was done to keep the early childhood learning initiative alive.
Armstrong said the city also hired new police and fire chiefs and held a housing summit. She said there will be a presentation from the Local Affordable Housing Initiative at the council’s first meeting of the new year Monday.
The city also established the Youth City Council, which was the fourth attempt at creating it.
Lehmann said in 2021, the council would like to work on infrastructure, especially in preparation of the B21 Raiders coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base.
“I believe we need a new water treatment facility to facilitate all the new people in our community,” Lehmann said.
He and Allender also said there will be an infrastructure development plan.
Armstrong said the plan will help prioritize the taxpayers’ money.
“There are long-range planners here that are professionals and know how to do their job and plan for the inevitable expansion of a city, so we want to make sure the taxpayers’ priorities are being taken care of in addition to the developers’ priorities,” Allender said.
He said one of the most frustrating things about City Hall is there’s not a clear direction for who’s responsible to pay for what when it comes to developing new lots, roads and other infrastructure. He said the plan will help clear that up.
Lehmann said funding will be one of the big factors to accomplishing the infrastructure goals in 2021. He said he’d like to be very involved in the 2021 budget, especially as council leadership.
“I really want to make sure our tax base isn’t hurting, our taxpayers aren’t hurting and the money’s being spent wisely, and we can refocus some of our spending on infrastructure needs because they benefit everybody in our community, not just certain sects or groups,” Lehmann said.
Armstrong said council members expressed looking at Vision Funds again at their last council working session, although they’re not quite sure what that means yet.
Allender, Armstrong and Lehmann said homelessness and housing will continue to be on the council’s radar in 2021.
“Homelessness did not begin in 2020, but it was certainly the loudest and the most aggressive this community has been on the matter since I’ve been living here,” Allender said.
Lehmann said homelessness is a personal issue that “very materially” affects his ward.
Throughout 2020, Armstrong said she learned more about patience, kindness and being in a solution space. Lehmann said he learned more about active listening and agreeing to disagree.
“Agreeing to disagree was a huge thing this year, especially with the COVID situations we were put in,” he said. “You have to work together through anything we vote on and we can’t hold grudges and be mad at each other for the way we vote on an issue.”
Armstrong said the diversity on the council means each person brings and adds a different perspective and different ideas.
“Because of these differences, it forces us to find compromises and work toward solutions,” she said. “We all agree that we have work, really important work, that needs to be done and we’re committed to doing that.”
Allender said for every benefit there was in 2020, they suffered at least twice as much.
“One of them is we really learned how close to the surface that aggression and hate and...ugliness, how shallow beneath the surface that is,” he said. “The stress by the pandemic allowed it to come out.”
However, there’s still work to be done and it begins fresh at the City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in City Council Chambers.