Having triumphed in the June 4 municipal election, Mayor Steve Allender will be sworn back into office at tonight's meeting of the Rapid City Council.
A ceremony swearing in the newly elected and re-elected members of the council will be held as well.
Returning to the dais will be Councilwoman Lisa Modrick and Councilwoman Darla Drew, who represent Rapid City's first and fifth wards, respectively. New to the council are Bill Evans, Greg Strommen and Lance Lehmann, who represent Wards 2, 3 and 4 respectively.
Departing from the council will be Steve Laurenti and Jason Salamun, neither of whom sought re-election, and Amanda Scott, whom Lehmann ousted in the runoff.
The current council will convene as normal to attend to old business and canvass the vote from last week's runoff election before new members are sworn in. The new council will then be called to order to elect a new council president and vice president before moving on to consider remaining items on the agenda.
Evans comes to the council having previously worked at Stevens High School as a teacher and as the student orchestra's director for 40 years. He takes a seat held by Laurenti and joins Councilman Ritchie Nordstrom in representing the east and central sides of Rapid City.
Strommen will take Salamun's seat on the council and joins Councilman Chad Lewis in representing the southwest portion of Rapid City. He is a partner at the law firm Banks, Kappleman and Strommen and currently sits on the State Gaming Commission.
Lehmann will be taking a seat that Scott, the current council president, has held since 2012. The night manager of the Millstone restaurant on Lacrosse Street joins Councilman John Roberts, who supported him in his bid for election, in representing Rapid City's north side.
Returning to represent Rapid City's south side and part of its center alongside Councilwoman Becky Drury is Modrick, who was first elected in 2016 after retiring from a career in the local tourism industry. In addition to previously owning and operating her own business, she has held officer titles in several governing boards for entities such as the Regional Airport and Regional Hospital.
Drew, who returns to represent Rapid City's west side, will serve once more alongside Councilwoman Laura Armstrong. Having formerly ran her own talent agency for 25 years, Drew first ran for office in 2014.