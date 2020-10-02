Mayor, council members make TikTok debut for Youth City Council

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Churchill said most of the people she knows are on the social media platform and that having the mayor and council leadership would show the good relationship they have.

The Youth Council is composed of 5 to 18 members that serve as the liaison between Rapid City youth and the city council. Members must attend a secondary school or be home schooled within city limits.

Jocelyn Kownechne said a lot of what the Youth Council is focusing on now is committee work. The environmental committee just had a park cleanup, the mental health committee is doing a podcast and has a panel discussion in the works, and community relations will participate in the Remembering the Children Memorial Walk on Oct. 12.

Churchill said the council will give the first donation.

Jordyn Kokesh said the council will continue to do other activities to help promote Youth City Council since a lot of people don’t know about it. She said they’re planning on reaching out to other schools in the district as well as kids who are home schooled.