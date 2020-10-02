Mayor, council members make TikTok debut for Youth City Council

Mayor Steve Allender and council members Laura Armstrong and Lance Lehmann got their groove on Wednesday night in a TikTok video promoting the city’s Youth Council.
The 15-second video was published online Thursday asking teens 14-18 to apply for the Youth Council.
“It was fun to watch them do the dance,” said Hannah Churchill, member of the executive committee of the council. “It was fun to watch our leaders try to film it, too. I think it meant a lot that they were willing to do that with us to get the word out about the Youth City Council. It shows that they care about it and want us to get a lot of new people and succeed.”
Lehmann, who is one of the City Council liaisons for the Youth Council, said the dance worked out after an hour of practicing.
Churchill said most of the people she knows are on the social media platform and that having the mayor and council leadership would show the good relationship they have.
The Youth Council is composed of 5 to 18 members that serve as the liaison between Rapid City youth and the city council. Members must attend a secondary school or be home schooled within city limits.
Jocelyn Kownechne said a lot of what the Youth Council is focusing on now is committee work. The environmental committee just had a park cleanup, the mental health committee is doing a podcast and has a panel discussion in the works, and community relations will participate in the Remembering the Children Memorial Walk on Oct. 12.
Churchill said the council will give the first donation.
Jordyn Kokesh said the council will continue to do other activities to help promote Youth City Council since a lot of people don’t know about it. She said they’re planning on reaching out to other schools in the district as well as kids who are home schooled.
“We want this opportunity to be available to everyone,” she said.
Those interested can apply at rcycc.com. Applications for the January 2021 term are due Oct. 31. The council meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. Applications are also open throughout the year in case there is an open position on the council.
