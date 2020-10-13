Mayor encourages businesses to implement mask mandates

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said at a Tuesday press conference that stores should create a mask policy after an exponential growth of cases within the state and county.
Allender said in the past 80 days Pennington County has went from 756 COVID-19 cases to 3,207, and active cases have went from 152 to 673. The county also has 41 of the state’s 288 deaths since the pandemic started in March.
“That’s some pretty radical change in the last 80 days,” Allender said. “I can’t say, though, that it wasn’t expected, but I can say with confidence that it still does still not measure up even slightly with the original, under-educated predictions that we had very early on in the pandemic.”
Allender said the conclusion from the data is that the pandemic is progressing within South Dakota, and it’s nowhere close to being over. However, he said the city will not impose a mask mandate since there’s no way to enforce it. Instead, he suggested local businesses create mandates for their stores.
He also suggested to business owners that if a patron won’t follow a mask mandate to show that person the door.
“If a store has a mandatory mask policy, wear one,” Allender said. “I don’t know why you’d go into a local store that says masks required and not wear one. At this point in the game, eight months later, you look foolish. Everyone stares at you because of how foolish you look.”
Support Local Journalism
He said he has not spoken with local businesses to see if they will implement mask mandates.
He said there’s been a wholesale misunderstanding of masks — people wear them to protect those around them, not themselves.
According to the CDC, masks provide a simple barrier to prevent someone’s spit or respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto others.
“No one has ever said a light face covering will strain out coronavirus and protect you,” Allender said. “It will not strain out the finest aerosol particles of this or any other virus or any other contagion that may be floating in a certain environment. That was never the intent. It’s to keep you from spitting on others. … You rely on others wearing a mask to keep you safe.”
Allender said those living life normally because they’re exhausted from the pandemic should stay away from those taking safety precautions since they can still infect people wearing masks.
“Also stay away from grandpa or other high-risk individuals because it’s not fair to them,” he said.
He said he’s speaking with a marketing firm about launching a campaign on the importance of wearing face masks.
“Every one of us should have a renewed commitment to safe practices,” Allender said said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.