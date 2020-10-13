Mayor encourages businesses to implement mask mandates

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said at a Tuesday press conference that stores should create a mask policy after an exponential growth of cases within the state and county.

Allender said in the past 80 days Pennington County has went from 756 COVID-19 cases to 3,207, and active cases have went from 152 to 673. The county also has 41 of the state’s 288 deaths since the pandemic started in March.

“That’s some pretty radical change in the last 80 days,” Allender said. “I can’t say, though, that it wasn’t expected, but I can say with confidence that it still does still not measure up even slightly with the original, under-educated predictions that we had very early on in the pandemic.”

Allender said the conclusion from the data is that the pandemic is progressing within South Dakota, and it’s nowhere close to being over. However, he said the city will not impose a mask mandate since there’s no way to enforce it. Instead, he suggested local businesses create mandates for their stores.

He also suggested to business owners that if a patron won’t follow a mask mandate to show that person the door.