Mayor holding press conference to announce mask mandate in city facilities

City staff and all visitors to Rapid City municipal buildings will be required to wear face masks as active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to spike, Mayor Steve Allender will announce at press conference today that starts at 1 p.m.
"For eight months now we have been monitoring and responding to the impacts of the COVID pandemic on our community as well as on city operations," he said in a press release. "The pandemic is progressing and present circumstances demand we take a more aggressive approach to protecting our customers and employees at this time."
Among the measures announced in the press release:
City Council meetings
Citizens attending council and committee meetings will be required to wear masks. Due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols, seating remains extremely limited in Council Chambers. The moving or adding of chairs in Council Chambers will not be allowed.
The council dais will now include plexiglass dividers and council members are encouraged to wear masks walking to and from their seat on the dais and are encouraged to wear masks during council and committee meetings.
City staff
City staff providing face-to-face services to the public will be required to wear masks.
Visitors
All visitors to city buildings will be required to wear a facial covering. Masks will be provided if necessary. In-person services will be refused to anyone refusing to wear a mask. Scheduled in-person meetings with staff are temporarily but indefinitely suspended.
Phone/e-Mail/online options
As recommended last spring, citizens are encouraged to use online and phone options to conduct business with City Hall and city departments to minimize personal visits to city facilities.
Support Local Journalism
The city advises residents to consider automatic payment of their utility bills and to pay parking tickets online as ways to minimize visits to City Hall. In addition, residents with questions regarding building permits and other city policies should consider calling or e-mailing the individual city department.
Utility bills
Residents are encouraged to use online automatic payment of utility bills by visiting https://selfservice.rcgov.org and clicking on Citizen Self Service on the left hand side for utility bills or by using the city's utility billing "Sure-Pay" system. Call 394-4125 or visit the Water Division's page on the city's website at rcgov.org . If you visit the self-service portal, you will need to know your account number and customer number to register, both of which can be found on your most recent utility bill.
In addition, residents are encouraged to mail in their payment or use the night drop box on the west side of the building, which is available any time of the day.
Parking tickets
Residents are encouraged to pay parking tickets online by visiting the 'How To' section at rcgov.org or https://rapidcity.citationportal.com/
Permits
If you have questions regarding building permits or air quality permits, contact the city's Community Development Department at 394-4120. Customers can also e-mail questions and plan information to cpweb@rcgov.org . Staff can also work with customers for online submittal of plans.
Development applications
If you have questions regarding development applications, contact the city’s Community Development Department at 394-4120. Customers can also e-mail questions to cpweb@rcgov.org . Staff can also work with customers for online submittal of preliminary applications.
Online public comments
City officials remind the public they can submit online comments for city meetings. In April, the city developed an online public comment form to be accessed at https://www.rcgov.org/68-public-comments-for-meetings/24-public-comment-form.html . The link is also added to the respective council and committee agenda pages and the COVID-19 updates at rcgov.org . Online comments will be included as part of the official meeting record. Members of the public attending the sessions in person can still submit a paper comment form prior to the start of the session.
The public is advised to submit comments by the following deadlines:
- City Council, Noon the day of the meeting
- Legal and Finance Committee, 8 a.m. the day of the meeting
- Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. the day of the meeting
- Planning Commission/Zoning Board of Adjustment, 3:30 p.m. the day before the meeting
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.