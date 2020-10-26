Mayor holding press conference to announce mask mandate in city facilities

In addition, residents are encouraged to mail in their payment or use the night drop box on the west side of the building, which is available any time of the day.

Parking tickets

Residents are encouraged to pay parking tickets online by visiting the 'How To' section at rcgov.org or https://rapidcity.citationportal.com/

Permits

If you have questions regarding building permits or air quality permits, contact the city's Community Development Department at 394-4120. Customers can also e-mail questions and plan information to cpweb@rcgov.org . Staff can also work with customers for online submittal of plans.

Development applications

If you have questions regarding development applications, contact the city’s Community Development Department at 394-4120. Customers can also e-mail questions to cpweb@rcgov.org . Staff can also work with customers for online submittal of preliminary applications.

Online public comments