Mayor intends to name committee this week to work on proposed land swap

He said one of the fears people have expressed is that the city is going to give away 1,200 acres in West Rapid and that it will become a reservation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The 1,200 (acres) is already occupied by someone and will remain that way, in theory,” Allender said.

He said he and the Indian Boarding School Lands project group have worked together for the past four to five years to avoid litigation and parcel reversion.

He said the goal is to come up with $20 million to make the Native American community’s goals a reality. Allender said the committee will figure out where the funding will come from, but it could be from the Vision Fund, the city’s Capital Investment fund or be a combination of money, substitution of land and funding for the community center project.

“It’s certainly unique and as I state at one of our city council meetings, you can look at it two ways,” he said. “You can look at it trying to resolve an injustice that occurred over the last 70 years or you can look at it as investing in the Native American community. I support it on both of those platforms because the Native community is worthy of investment.”

Allender said finding a solution to the land dispute is personal to him.