Mayor intends to name committee this week to work on proposed land swap

Mayor Steve Allender said he hopes to name a six-member committee or work group this week to plan the next steps for a proposed $20-million land exchange.
The Rapid City Council approved a land substitution resolution 9-1 at its Nov. 16 meeting to set the framework for the committee to find a “creative solution” to a 70-year-old legal dispute.
Allender said the committee will work on finding the best way to provide land valued at $20 million that would be exchanged for three parcels of land and be used for a Native American community center and a community development corporation that would generate revenue for the center through housing, a hotel/convention center and museum.
“That’s so broad and lack such specificity right now that I think it’s deserving of a clean slate and just some real basic work from a planning perspective,” Allender said.
He said he’s trying to rid himself of the “typical government mindset, which tells us mostly what cannot be done,” so when the committee or work group gets together, they can be open-minded and creative.
Allender said the Department of the Interior will be involved in discussions and the process following the presidential transition.
He said one of the fears people have expressed is that the city is going to give away 1,200 acres in West Rapid and that it will become a reservation.
“The 1,200 (acres) is already occupied by someone and will remain that way, in theory,” Allender said.
He said he and the Indian Boarding School Lands project group have worked together for the past four to five years to avoid litigation and parcel reversion.
He said the goal is to come up with $20 million to make the Native American community’s goals a reality. Allender said the committee will figure out where the funding will come from, but it could be from the Vision Fund, the city’s Capital Investment fund or be a combination of money, substitution of land and funding for the community center project.
“It’s certainly unique and as I state at one of our city council meetings, you can look at it two ways,” he said. “You can look at it trying to resolve an injustice that occurred over the last 70 years or you can look at it as investing in the Native American community. I support it on both of those platforms because the Native community is worthy of investment.”
Allender said finding a solution to the land dispute is personal to him.
“I don’t cut very many ribbons or kiss many babies or anything like that, but I do not like leaving a mess for whoever’s going to have this job when I’m done,” he said. “I don’t relish the thought of cleaning up a mess from the past either. This thing has been attempted in the past, it’s always got sifted through the legal filter. There’s been no progress and to me it’s more than a legal issue, it’s a community issue.”
Allender said the Native American community makes up at least a quarter of the Rapid City community and deserves to have these their goals met.
“I’m interested in completing it, I’m interested in working on it because it’s been lingering,” he said. “If I have to choose between cutting a ribbon or cleaning up a mess, I’m more likely to be excited by the mess because I think those things are easily left behind. I get more satisfaction and kind of feel like I’m doing more of what I was hired to do when I can do things that other people have been unwilling or unable to do.”
