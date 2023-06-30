A protest march planned for downtown Rapid City on Independence Day prompted outgoing Mayor Steve Allender to release a public safety message Wednesday afternoon, asking the public to stay out of the area and report any suspicious behavior.

NDN Collective planned their “March Toward Justice” for 4 p.m. July 4, starting at the corner of Kansas City Street and East Boulevard. According to the Facebook event, the purpose is to “walk in solidarity against police violence.”

The outgoing mayor said the location of the march is “not coincidentally, close to the Public Safety campus, the Pennington County Jail, and so on.”

NDN’s Facebook lists a statistic that there have been 63 police shootings in South Dakota since 2006. The South Dakota Attorney General’s website lists all police shootings since 2006. Their list currently shows 65.

By Friday afternoon, 57 said they were attending the event and 190 said they were interested.

A petition with seven demands linked to the event had garnered 756 signatures by Friday afternoon.

The demands were to “end the killing of Indigenous Peoples by the police;" “an immediate civil rights inquiry into the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office;" ”release of all body camera footage: We demand that all body camera footage be released to the public within seven days of any incident involving police violence;” “removal of School Resource Officers (SROs);” “rescind SB4: We urge the repeal of SB4, which criminalizes youth;” “defund the police and increase community controlled education programming and funding;” and “third-party investigations of police and sheriff's office.”

“Together, our collective voice will amplify the demands of our community and propel us towards the accountability we seek,” reads a portion of the event description.

Allender released the public safety statement on Wednesday, ahead of a Thursday press conference where both Allender and Mayor-elect Jason Salamun spoke with the media.

The conference was Allender’s last time officially addressing the city before he hands over the office to Salamun, who will be sworn in on July 3.

“Right now you've got the outgoing mayor of a city alerting the public of a public safety incident that's going to happen on the first full day of the new mayor's duties, so it is awkward. However, this threat exists,” Allender said.

The statement released ahead of the press conference stated the city has a permitting system that allows entities to work with the city to find solutions for marching routes, blocking of traffic when necessary and “securing other resources when appropriate.”

NDN Collective did not apply for a permit and have not responded to attempts from officials to work with them, Allender said.

“What we know from the group NDN Collective is that they do not cooperate with the government. They do not apply for permits, they do not tell us of their plans. In fact, in the past, they've been outwardly deceptive of their planning,” Allender said, adding that although just a march is being advertised “we don’t think that’s the extent of it.”

Allender said the group has held training seminars to “teach others how to protest through the use of blockades, tactical media and climbing.”

“We think there’s going to be more demonstration activities that are going to highly inconvenience or otherwise put the public at risk. They will likely block traffic on major roadways. This will cause a disturbance in the traffic flow,” Allender said.

Potential traffic disruptions would cause fire trucks, ambulances and police cars to reroute. He said the holiday is “extremely busy for public safety, so public safety resources will be depleted.”

“There will be no one, no firefighter, paramedic, police officers sitting around doing nothing on these holidays. It’s a very busy time for us,” Allender said. “There may not be any or many of them who have the day off, so we’re expecting that this is going to be a very expensive demonstration for taxpayers.”

Allender asked for the public’s help in reporting any suspicious activity they see on the 4th of July and stay away from where the march is planned.

“My advice is for the public to stay away from these areas to keep your eyes and ears open and to communicate with authorities, so that we can do as much mitigation as practicable,” he said.

Although Allender won’t be near the demonstration because he plans to be relaxing with family and friends, the Mayor-elect said he plans to be there to help law enforcement.

“My first day will not be easy. I will not be grilling out in my backyard or on my deck. Instead, I will be positioned with the police department making sure that they have the support and resources they need as well as our other partners to make sure that Independence Day remains peaceful and lawful for all citizens,” Salamun said.

NDN Collective said they plan to hold a press conference of their own at 10 a.m. Monday near the Public Safety complex to address their demands.