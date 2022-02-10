Mayor of Lemmon announces run for District 28B House seat

Neal Pinnow, a Republican from Lemmon, has announced his intention to run for District 28B in the state House of Representatives.

District 28B encompasses all of Butte and Harding counties and the northern portion of Perkins County.

Pinnow has served as the mayor of Lemmon since 2008 and was a city council member from 2002 until his election as mayor. Prior to city government, Pinnow was on the board of directors for the Lemmon economic development and the chamber of commerce.

He holds a bachelor's degree from Dickinson State University, taught high school business classes and owns a small business. As a small business owner, Pinnow said he is aware that excess government regulation and taxes can have detrimental consequences for all business owners, wage earners, farmers and ranchers.

"I enjoy serving the public and have the right experience to effectively represent northwest South Dakota in Pierre," Pinnow said in a news release. "Whenever the city of Lemmon faced a problem in the past decade, we took that problem head on. When a major farm-to-market street in town needed repair, I led the project and cut red tape that involved two states, two counties and the city. By working together, we got the job done and I will take that same experience and ambition to Pierre to fight for agriculture, small businesses and conservative values."

South Dakota's primary election is set for June 7.

