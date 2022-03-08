Mayor proclaims Rapid City's support for Ukraine

With city council members donned in blue and yellow and a Ukrainian flag behind him, Mayor Steve Allender proclaimed Rapid City’s support for the people of Ukraine.

The proclamation said the city “unequivocally” supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity “in their fight against the authoritarian Putin regime” and calls for an immediate cease-fire and withdrawal of Russian forces.

Allender was joined by six people from Ukraine who live in Rapid City.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. So far, two million Ukrainians have fled the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Feb. 24 that Russia couldn’t feel “safe, develop and exist” with a constant threat from modern Ukraine.

Andre Makar, one of six Ukrainians at the meeting, asked to speak after the proclamation was read by the mayor to express his feelings about what is happening in his native country.

“Putin, that sick man, decided to bomb, to punish Ukrainians because they just wanted to live their way in democracy, in free market, and not like Russia in dictatorship,” he said.

Makar said this isn’t the first time Russia has invaded a country that was part of the Soviet Union. Russian forces invaded European Georgia in 2008 and seized Crimea and annexed parts of Eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Makar said sanctions imposed on Russia came too late for Ukraine.

“Yeah, they’ll make Russians suffer, but Ukrainian people are dying faster than those sanctions work,” he said. “I hope all the world understands that it’s not a conflict between Ukraine and Russia, it’s a conflict between Russia and the rest of the world. Hopefully, the world will understand it and all will punish Putin.”

Employee handbook

The city council approved an updated non-union guide and employee handbook without retiree health insurance information at Monday's meeting. Human Resources Director Nick Stroot said the language regarding those benefits was sent to the state legislature. The next step for the city is to bargain with union and non-union employees to create a grandfather list for retiree's health insurance.

“We took that piece out of the proposed changes to the non-union guide because the rest of the changes are ready to go and set, and we know it’s going to take a few weeks to get all our union partners, get some bargaining in and set up,” Stroot said. “There’s no reason to hold up the two documents just for this one piece, which we know we’re going to have to tackle separately.”

The council also moved the Tax Increment Finance District resolution that would create a district for the Block 5 Project on St. Joseph Street to the March 30 Legal and Finance meeting. The Block 5 project is a proposed 10-story building with 130 loft apartments, 117 hotel rooms, 5,000 square feet of retail space and 330 parking spaces.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

