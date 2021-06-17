Mayor proclaims Saturday as Juneteenth Day in Rapid City

President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday making Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday after passage of the bill earlier this week in both the United States Senate and United States House of Representatives.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota is the only state without legislation passed to officially recognize Juneteenth in some form.

Mayor Allender said Juneteenth should hold special meaning for all Americans.

"Americans of all colors, creeds, cultures, religions and countries-of-origin share in a common love of and respect for ‘freedom’, as well as a mutual determination to protect the right to freedom through democratic institutions established by the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the Constitution,” Mayor Allender states in the proclamation. “These ‘tenets of freedom’ were appropriated but not applied fairly to all Americans as a whole, however, the celebration of Juneteenth continued regardless.”

In the proclamation, Mayor Allender calls upon all citizens of Rapid City to pay special observance to Juneteenth “in honor of the ongoing and historic contributions our African American brothers and sisters have made in growing and strengthening our country and community.