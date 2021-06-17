Mayor proclaims Saturday as Juneteenth Day in Rapid City

For a second consecutive year, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender is issuing a proclamation recognizing and declaring Juneteenth Day in Rapid City. Juneteenth will be recognized nationally on Saturday and Mayor Allender will share the proclamation at the beginning of Monday night’s City Council meeting.
With the declaration, the mayor is calling upon citizens to pay special observance to Juneteenth. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of African Americans from slavery in the United States and observes anniversaries of significant historical events and celebrations of freedom including:
June 19, 1862: President Lincoln signs legislation prohibiting slavery in federal territories;
January 1, 1863: President Lincoln issues Emancipation Proclamation, "slaves within any State, or designated part of a State...in rebellion, shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free."
June 19, 1865: More than two months after Robert E. Lee's surrender, Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger arrive at Galveston, Texas with news the Civil War had ended and issuing General Order #3 that the enslaved were now free.
June 19, 1964, the United States Senate ends an 83-day filibuster on the Civil Rights Bill of 1964, leading to Senate passage, and President Lyndon Johnson's signature of the landmark legislation on July 2, 1964.
President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday making Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday after passage of the bill earlier this week in both the United States Senate and United States House of Representatives.
South Dakota is the only state without legislation passed to officially recognize Juneteenth in some form.
Mayor Allender said Juneteenth should hold special meaning for all Americans.
"Americans of all colors, creeds, cultures, religions and countries-of-origin share in a common love of and respect for ‘freedom’, as well as a mutual determination to protect the right to freedom through democratic institutions established by the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the Constitution,” Mayor Allender states in the proclamation. “These ‘tenets of freedom’ were appropriated but not applied fairly to all Americans as a whole, however, the celebration of Juneteenth continued regardless.”
In the proclamation, Mayor Allender calls upon all citizens of Rapid City to pay special observance to Juneteenth “in honor of the ongoing and historic contributions our African American brothers and sisters have made in growing and strengthening our country and community.
"Juneteenth exemplifies the spirit of freedom for all, especially for those who, while making inventive, scientific, musical and medicinal contributions to America and the world; while serving in every one of America's wars and conflicts, from the revolutionary war forward; and while exemplifying courage, patriotism and exhibiting patience with grace, did so in the face of and in spite of draconian laws and severe inequality.”
Mayor Allender emphasizes Juneteenth National Freedom Day, along with the Fourth of July Independence Day, completes the 'cycle of freedom' for America's Independence Day observances.
"None Are Free, Until All Are Free" is an often-repeated statement highlighting the significance of the end of the slavery era in the United States and should hold special meaning to all Americans, said Allender.
Monday’s City Council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall