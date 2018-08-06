STURGIS | Beka Zerbst decided it was time to learn to ride just so she could accompany her brother and Sturgis mayor Mark Carstensen on the annual Mayor’s Ride, a kickoff event of the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
Emily Bedford and her daughter Alice Pleming came from Tennessee to honor their late husband and father, Jimmy Bedford, who rode on the Mayor’s Ride for about nine years before he died in 2009.
Mike Wolf and his wife from Arizona have ridden the Mayor’s Ride for 12 of its 16-year history.
They come, Wolf said, because it’s Sturgis.
They were all part of 192 riders who lined up for a nearly three-hour trek from downtown Sturgis, up Vanocker Canyon and eventually to Crazy Horse Memorial north of Custer.
“Feet up, be safe, ride your ride and let’s have a blast,” Carstensen said before throwing a leg over the seat of his ocean-blue Harley Davidson and heading out, police escort fore and aft, from the Sturgis Community Center on Monday morning.
Farther back in the procession was Zerbst, making her touring debut since passing a motorcycle safety course this summer, buying a used Honda Shadow 750 and getting in practice rides with Carstensen.
“All of the above,” she said, when asked if she was anxious, genuinely scared or just pumped about the ride. “I’m really excited.”
Carstensen said the ride is actually a good place to start for fledgling riders because of the added security of escorts from police, fire department and ambulance, with pick-up vehicles along in case of any breakdowns.
The ride, a benefit for local fire and EMS services, is near the top of the list of his mayoral duties.
“The people come back and go on the Mayor’s Ride. It’s the camaraderie and what the ride is all about, meet people and make new friends,” he said. “It’s one of my favorites, for sure.”
Bedford and Pleming received a rousing welcome after an introduction by Jeff Arnett, master distiller with event sponsor Jack Daniels Distillery of Lynchburg, Tenn.
Arnett’s predecessor, Jimmy Bedford, died unexpectedly on Aug. 7, 2009, the day after returning to Tennessee from Sturgis.
As a tribute, Bedford’s widow and daughter made their first pilgrimage to Sturgis this year.
For the ride, Pleming piloted a Harley Davidson while Bedford rode in a chauffeured Polaris Slingshot two-seater, both machines decked out in black with Jack Daniels logos.
Speaking of her husband’s death nearly a decade later still brings Bedford to tears.
“That was sad,” she said, eyes welling and voice breaking, “but you know he’s looking down on us today and smiling.”
Wolf also sported a wide grin at the controls of a metallic orange three-wheeler as he and his wife awaited the ride’s start.
“It’s just wonderful coming here and it’s the whole week of Sturgis. That’s the best part,” he said.