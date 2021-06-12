Mayor says city closer to forming land swap group

Mayor Steve Allender recently said that the Indian Boarding Schools Lands group is getting close to having a proposal ready for public and council presentation.

“There are projects that can easily be supported from a community standpoint and there are things that the tribes have been asking for for decades,” he said.

The Rapid City Council approved a resolution 9-1 in November that calls for a land substitution valued at $20 million. The resolution addressed the history of the three parcels of land within the city that could revert to the Department of the Interior if the city is found to be non-compliant with a 1948 act stating the land’s use.

Allender said the city could fulfill the obligation with money, land, other assets or a combination. He also said the primary issue isn’t whether there was an inappropriate transfer of land but rather the taking of 1,400 acres of tribal land from West Rapid City.