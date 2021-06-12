Mayor says city closer to forming land swap group

Mayor Steve Allender recently said that the Indian Boarding Schools Lands group is getting close to having a proposal ready for public and council presentation.
“There are projects that can easily be supported from a community standpoint and there are things that the tribes have been asking for for decades,” he said.
The Rapid City Council approved a resolution 9-1 in November that calls for a land substitution valued at $20 million. The resolution addressed the history of the three parcels of land within the city that could revert to the Department of the Interior if the city is found to be non-compliant with a 1948 act stating the land’s use.
Allender said the city could fulfill the obligation with money, land, other assets or a combination. He also said the primary issue isn’t whether there was an inappropriate transfer of land but rather the taking of 1,400 acres of tribal land from West Rapid City.
“I say the best way to handle this is to ignore the potential litigation, ignore any legal claims, to look at it from a different lens, to say what has been promised to the Native American population and how that promise has been broken,” he said. “To me, it’s clear the promise has been broken or not upheld.”
Allender said Rapid City’s population is about 12% Native American, which increases to about 23% on any given day with those who shop, visit and recreate.
“What could be wrong with saying that the Native American community wants a community center, let’s make it happen. What can be wrong with that?” he said.
Allender said litigation could go on for five years and create irreparable damage between the Native American and non-Native communities.
He said he views this as a community obligation since the city and community are in a position to make a self-sustaining community center possible.
Allender said the working group, which was originally discussed along with the resolution, will hold the public meetings, provide input and participate in outreach prior to the council making a decision.
The original deadline for the draft proposal was the end of June. Allender said he believes that goal is still possible. It will include possible funding options like the $20 million in surplus funding, Vision Funds and other undesignated funds, among other ideas.
The proposal may also include possible parcels of land where the community center could go.
If the public and council approve, the proposal would be sent to the Department of the Interior for their approval.
Allender said the department has been involved in conversations and in contact with the Indian Boarding School Lands group.
“Everyone working on this from the boarding school group side and city, everyone’s got plenty to do,” he said. “There are a lot of things going on in everyone’s life, and we were delayed a little bit, but I think we’re getting pretty close.”
