Mayor Steve Allender tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Tuesday's City Council meeting

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to attend Tuesday's City Council meeting that includes recognition of outgoing council members and the swearing-in of new members.

The mayor said he first began experiencing symptoms Sunday and the positive test was confirmed Monday. According to a statement, Allender said the exposure occurred mid-week last week at a family event.

Allender said he is experiencing mild symptoms and plans to miss most or all of in-office work duties this week, including Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Council President Lance Lehmann will chair the meeting.

Tuesday's City Council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature swearing-in ceremonies for the newly-elected members, recognition and awards to outgoing members and election of officers for the 2022-23 council term.

The current City Council will convene and consider a number of old business items before recognizing outgoing members Darla Drew and Ron Weifenbach. The council will then recess to swear in newly-elected Council members Jesse Ham in Ward 1, Bill Evans in Ward 2, Greg Strommen in Ward 3, Lehmann in Ward 4 and Pat Roseland in Ward 5.

City Finance Director Pauline Sumption will administer the oaths of office to the group.

The new City Council will then reconvene and consider new business, including election of officers for the 2022-23 council term. Main duties of the council president and vice president include running City Council meetings and overseeing city matters during the mayor’s absence and providing advice to council members.

Lehmann currently serves as council president and Evans is vice president.

The council meeting is moved to Tuesday due to the Independence Day holiday and will be held in the Council Chambers of City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

