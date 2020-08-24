 Skip to main content
Mayor to make proclamation recognizing Women's Equality Day
Mayor Allender Presser 20200415

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender

 Jeff Easton

Mayor Steve Allender will present a proclamation declaring Aug. 26 as Women's Equality Day in Rapid City at a picnic and program hosted by Democracy In Action.

The program, scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in Wilson Park, will celebrate 100 years of voting by women. Allender's proclamation recognizes the contributions and efforts of suffragists to secure passage of the 19th Amendment and praises work on promoting gender equality.

"While we reflect on the progress we have made over the last 100 years, Rapid City’s leadership will remain committed to advancing women’s equality to ensure girls, young women and adult women alike are inspired to advocate for a more equal future," Mayor Allender states in the proclamation.

The Women's Equality Program will also include a recognition of past efforts and recognition of suffragists and heroes among other scheduled activities.

