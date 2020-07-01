Mayor urges residents to wear masks when attending Independence Day events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Steve Allender implored residents and visitors alike Wednesday to wear a face mask while celebrating Independence Day and President Donald Trump's visit to the fireworks display on Friday at Mount Rushmore.

"I think the jury is in on what we should be doing. I think it makes good sense for us to be wearing masks when we are going to public places," Allender said during a news conference. "Especially in places where we cannot control the distance between us and other people."

Allender's comments come just a few days after Gov. Kristi Noem said there will be no social distancing policy for those in attendance for the return of fireworks to Mount Rushmore and Trump's visit for the festivities on Friday.

The mayor said the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country means every citizen has a personal responsibility to do what it right.

"By now you're figuring out, and if you haven't, you should be figuring out there is not a near end in sight to this pandemic. It's lingering," Allender said. "Part of the reason of that is we've done a good job of being safe... We are still ascending to our peak, but what we are seeing a a very slow ascent. That means we are pushing out the duration of the infection spread in our community."